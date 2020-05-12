Tata Sky Binge+ price slashed by Rs 2,000, now available for Rs 3,999

Tata Sky Binge+ set-top box has just got a substantial price cut in India. The Binge+ set-top box is now available for Rs 3,999.

It was was originally priced at Rs 5,999.

The discount is also applicable to existing Tata Sky users who want to upgrade or opt for Binge+ for a multi-TV connection. For existing Tata Sky users who wish to make the upgrade, the price has been reduced to Rs 3,999. Earlier, the price for an upgrade was Rs 5,999.

Users who buy the Binge+ set-top box will also receive six months of free subscription to Tata Sky Binge services. The Binge service enables users to access OTT platforms like Sun NXT, Hungama Play, Disney+ Hotstar, Shemaroo Me and Eros Now through a single Rs 249 per month subscription. Additionally, Tata Sky will also offer a three-month Amazon Prime Video subscription at no additional cost. After three months, users will have to pay the regular Rs 129 monthly price for Prime Video.

The Tata Sky Binge+ is an Android TV-powered set-top box that supports Google voice assistant and offers access to the Google Play Store and its wealth of content. The Binge+ set-top box also boasts a Catchup TV feature that allows you to access TV content up to the past seven days. Binge+ users will also have access to live TV and will be able to switch to OTT apps through an internet connection.