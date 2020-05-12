App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : May 12, 2020 02:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tata Sky Binge+ price slashed by Rs 2,000, now available for Rs 3,999

The offer is applicable for both new and existing customers with six months free subscription of Binge services.

Carlsen Martin

Tata Sky Binge+ set-top box has just got a substantial price cut in India. The Binge+ set-top box is now available for Rs 3,999.

It was was originally priced at Rs 5,999.

The discount is also applicable to existing Tata Sky users who want to upgrade or opt for Binge+ for a multi-TV connection. For existing Tata Sky users who wish to make the upgrade, the price has been reduced to Rs 3,999. Earlier, the price for an upgrade was Rs 5,999.

Close

Users who buy the Binge+ set-top box will also receive six months of free subscription to Tata Sky Binge services. The Binge service enables users to access OTT platforms like Sun NXT, Hungama Play, Disney+ Hotstar, Shemaroo Me and Eros Now through a single Rs 249 per month subscription. Additionally, Tata Sky will also offer a three-month Amazon Prime Video subscription at no additional cost. After three months, users will have to pay the regular Rs 129 monthly price for Prime Video.

related news

The Tata Sky Binge+ is an Android TV-powered set-top box that supports Google voice assistant and offers access to the Google Play Store and its wealth of content. The Binge+ set-top box also boasts a Catchup TV feature that allows you to access TV content up to the past seven days. Binge+ users will also have access to live TV and will be able to switch to OTT apps through an internet connection.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 12, 2020 02:42 pm

tags #Amazon #Disney #Tata Sky

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus update | You may get a call from ‘1921’ as part of a government survey

Coronavirus update | You may get a call from ‘1921’ as part of a government survey

Fitch affirms Delhi, Hyderabad airports' ratings at 'BB+' with negative outlook

Fitch affirms Delhi, Hyderabad airports' ratings at 'BB+' with negative outlook

Coronavirus impact: IT companies look to lower travel bill

Coronavirus impact: IT companies look to lower travel bill

most popular

PM Narendra Modi to address the nation at 8 pm

PM Narendra Modi to address the nation at 8 pm

COVID-19 pandemic | Qatar Airways to give away 1 lakh free tickets to healthcare professionals

COVID-19 pandemic | Qatar Airways to give away 1 lakh free tickets to healthcare professionals

Coronavirus crisis | FM Sitharaman may soon announce massive Rs 3 lakh crore stimulus package: Report

Coronavirus crisis | FM Sitharaman may soon announce massive Rs 3 lakh crore stimulus package: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.