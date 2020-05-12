Tata Sky Binge+ price slashed by Rs 2,000, now available for Rs 3,999

The offer is applicable for both new and existing customers with six months free subscription of Binge services.
Tata Sky Binge+ set-top box has just got a substantial price cut in India. The Binge+ set-top box is now available for Rs 3,999.
It was was originally priced at Rs 5,999.
The discount is also applicable to existing Tata Sky users who want to upgrade or opt for Binge+ for a multi-TV connection. For existing Tata Sky users who wish to make the upgrade, the price has been reduced to Rs 3,999. Earlier, the price for an upgrade was Rs 5,999.
Users who buy the Binge+ set-top box will also receive six months of free subscription to Tata Sky Binge services. The Binge service enables users to access OTT platforms like Sun NXT, Hungama Play, Disney+ Hotstar, Shemaroo Me and Eros Now through a single Rs 249 per month subscription. Additionally, Tata Sky will also offer a three-month Amazon Prime Video subscription at no additional cost. After three months, users will have to pay the regular Rs 129 monthly price for Prime Video.
