Sony launches premium soundbars in India with 360 Reality Audio, Dolby Atmos, DTS:X

Sony recently launched two premium soundbars in India. The Sony HT-A5000 and HT-A3000 can be purchased with the Sony SA-SW5 or SA-SW3 wireless sub-woofer to amp up the bass. Additionally, the soundbars feature 360 Reality Audio, Dolby Atmos, DTX:X, DSEE Extreme, and more.

Sony HT-A5000, HT-A3000 Price in India

The Sony HT-A5000 soundbar price in India starts from Rs 1,11,980, while the Sony HT-A3000 soundbar begins from Rs 83,980. Both soundbars are already available for purchase in India through Amazon and will hit the Sony Center, www.shopatsc.com, and major electronics stores across India from December 14.

Sony HT-A5000, HT-A3000 Soundbars

Sony’s HT-A5000 soundbar features a power out of 450W, while the HT-A3000 model boasts an output of 240W. The soundbars feature a premium design to blend anywhere in your living space. They are equipped with 360 Spatial sound mapping and Sound field optimisation technology.

The soundbars are engineered to deliver an immersive listening experience with DSEE Extreme, High-Resolution and 360 Reality Audio. Sony claims that the soundbars offer a multi- dimensional sound experience with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support. Both the HT-A5000 and HT-A3000 support Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa voice assistants.

You can stream content on the soundbar by connecting a device over Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. Sony’s new soundbars are paired best with the company’s Bravia TVs to deliver an excellent audio-visual experience with Acoustic Centre Sync.

The HT-A5000 and HT-A3000 soundbars can be paired with the SW3 or SW5 subwoofers and users can also opt for additional rear speakers. For richer bass, the SA-SW5 wireless subwoofer with 300W of deep bass from a 180mm driver with passive radiator. Customers can also opt for the SA-SW3 wireless subwoofer with 200W of sound from a compact bass reflex subwoofer with a 160mm driver.