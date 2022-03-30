Sony announces new PlayStation Plus subscription service for PS4, PS5 games; check details

Sony PS5 comes with many exclusive titles such as God of War from Santa Monica Studios, Gran Turismo 7 from Polyphony Digital, and Horizon Forbidden West from Guerrilla Games.

Sony has announced its new PlayStation Plus service for PS5 console owners. The company has announced three tiers and over 700 games under the subscription service. The base tier is called PlayStation Plus Essential wherein users can monthly download two games, online multiplayer access, cloud saves, and discounts. It is essentially the same as the current PlayStation Plus service.

The second new PlayStation Plus tier is called PlayStation Plus Extra. Under the subscription, which will start at Rs 800 (via Rishi Alwani), players get all the benefits of PlayStation Plus Essential. On top of this, this tier adds a catalogue of up to 400 PS4 and PS5 games. This includes PlayStation Studios titles as well as those from third-party developers. Games in the Extra Tier can be downloaded to play. In the US, this tier is priced at $14.99 per month. Once the subscription goes live in India, it will be available for Rs 2,000 and Rs 5,000 for 3-month and 12-month subscriptions.

The top-tier PlayStation Plus Premium has all the benefits of the Extra and Essential tiers. In addition to this, the top-most PS subscription service adds 340 more titles to the catalogue of games. The catalogue not only includes titles for PS4 and PS5 but also PS3, which can be played via the cloud. PS1 and PS2 games can be played over the cloud or locally.

The Premium plan also allows users to stream original PS1, PS2, PSP, and PS4 games via the cloud. These games can be streamed on a PS5, PS4, or PC. The PlayStation Plus Premium plan will be priced at Rs 1,000 in India for a monthly subscription.

The new PlayStation Plus plans will be released in a phased manner with its initial launch in Asia in June. This will be followed by North America, Europe, and the rest of the world where PlayStation Plus is currently available.