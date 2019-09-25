App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Sep 25, 2019 09:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SAP announces embedded intelligence in applications

SAP Cloud Platform will be key pillar of the business technology platform.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

SAP announced more powerful platform capabilities and embedded intelligence in applications, setting customers on the fastest path to turn data into business value.

"There is growing demand from our customers and partners to easily extend and integrate their solutions as well as build completely new apps," said Juergen Mueller, chief technology officer and member of the Executive Board of SAP SE. "They also want to bring their infrastructure-as-a-service of choice. With the business technology platform, we will give customers the highest level of openness and flexibility to do this — also in terms of deployment models."

Mueller added, "By addressing the key technology markets of database and data management, analytics, application development and integration, and intelligence, SAP will deliver one of the best technological foundations customers have ever experienced."

Close

Customers are free to focus on business needs rather than technical building blocks when they have a complete business technology platform. By connecting business processes and experiences, customers can make confident decisions with integrity and continue to drive innovation in the cloud, on premise, at the edge and in hybrid deployment models. By offering an open platform, SAP continues to grow its ecosystem and embrace partner solutions to offer complementary value to our customers.

related news

SAP Cloud Platform is a key pillar of the business technology platform. It is SAP's integration and extension platform that helps bridge the gap between piloting intelligent technologies such as machine learning (ML) and the IoT and embedding them into core business processes.

First Published on Sep 25, 2019 09:04 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

