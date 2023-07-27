Samsung reveals India pricing for Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Watch 6

Both devices have pre-booking offers on Samsung's online store.(Image: Samsung)

Samsung India has revealed the regional pricing for its new smartwatch and tablet. The Galaxy Watch 6 focuses heavily on its Sleep health features, while the Tab S9 is a premium Android tablet that has seen some major hardware upgrades over the previous generation.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 pricing

The Galaxy Watch 6 will be sold in two variants - the Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic - that will each come with an option for two different sizes.

The Galaxy Watch 6 40mm variant starts at Rs 29,999 for the Bluetooth-only variant, while the LTE variant will cost Rs 33,999. The 44mm variant of the Watch 6 will cost you Rs 32,999 for Bluetooth-only, while the LTE version will cost 36,999.

The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 43mm version will cost Rs 36,999 for the Bluetooth-only model, while the LTE model will cost Rs 40,999. The 47mm version of the smartwatch starts at Rs 39,999 for the Bluetooth-only variant, while the LTE variant will set you back by Rs 43,999.

The Galaxy Watch 6 40mm will have two colours to choose from - Graphite and Gold, while the 44mm variant will be available in Graphite and Silver. The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic will have Black and Silver as colour options for both the 43mm and 47mm variants.

Samsung has pre-booking offers for both watches that can net you a Rs 4,000 upgrade bonus if you are coming from the previous version and a Rs 6,000 cashback. You can check out more offers on Samsung's official online store.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 pricing

The Galaxy Tab S9 has three variants to choose from starting with the standard edition with 128GB storage that starts at Rs 72,999. The 5G version will cost you Rs 85,999.

If you decide on more storage then the 256 GB variants will set you back Rs 83,999 for the WiFi version, and Rs 96,999 for the 5G variant.

The Galaxy Tab S9+ only comes in the 256GB storage option, priced at Rs 90,999 for the WiFi model, and Rs 1,04,999 for the 5G model.

The S9 Ultra starts at Rs 1,08,999 for the WiFi 256GB model and will cost you Rs 1,22,999 for the 5G version. If you need more storage, then the 512GB WiFi variant costs Rs 1,19,999 and Rs 1,33,999 for the 5G model.

As with the smartwatch, Samsung has pre-booking offers that can get a Rs 5,000 upgrade bonus for the standard edition and up to Rs 9,000 in bank cashback.

The Tab S9+ will net you an upgrade bonus of Rs 7,000 and a cashback of Rs 11,000. The Tab S9 Ultra will get you an upgrade bonus of Rs 8,000 and a cashback of Rs 12,000. You can check Samsung's store for more offers.