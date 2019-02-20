App
Last Updated : Feb 20, 2019 06:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung renames Galaxy Apps to Galaxy Store ahead of Galaxy S10 launch

The modification is done to match the layout as per Samsung’s native One UI.

Pranav Hegde
Just before the mega launch of the S10 trio at the Unpacked event in San Francisco, Samsung has changed the name of its Galaxy Apps to Galaxy Store.

Image source: WatchTheGood on Reddit

The change was noticed by a Reddit user who posted a screenshot on the website. The modification is done to match the layout as per Samsung’s native One UI. A notable change that can be seen in the Galaxy store is that the navigation menu has been shifted to the bottom row.

The update also refreshes the options. The new menu options are Home, Games, My Galaxy, and Watch. Previously in the Galaxy Apps, the menu options compromised of rending, Games, Exclusives, Top, and Gear.

Samsung has also redesigned the app icon for Galaxy Store. It now has thicker lines and darker tones. The new icon matches with Samsung’s native apps that have the One UI interface. 

The Reddit user added that the update does not have support for a dark mode like other One UI compatible apps do. However, Samsung should be adding that feature in the future updates.

The Galaxy Store update has a version number 4.5.01.7 and is about 20 MB in size.

Samsung’s new One UI has been highly appreciated for providing essential features like dark mode and changes in the fonts. One UI has a more clean UI compared to the Touch Wiz which wasn’t appreciated by Samsung users.
First Published on Feb 20, 2019 06:50 pm

