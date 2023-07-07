Samsung launches Galaxy M34 5G in India: Check here specs, price

The phone will be available starting July 15 via Amazon and Samsung's online store, and authorized retail partners. (Image: Samsung)

Samsung has launched the Galaxy M34 5G in India. The mid-range smartphone has a Super AMOLED 120Hz display and a 6000 mAh battery.

Price and availability

The smartphone will be available in two variants, one with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, and another with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. The 6GB variant has been priced at Rs 16,999, while the 8GB variant will set you back Rs 18,999.

The phone will be available starting July 15 via Amazon and Samsung's online store and authorised retail partners. Pre-booking for the phone starts on July 7 at 3 pm.

Specifications

The M34 5G has a 6.5-inch FHD Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The screen is protected by Gorilla Glass 5.

As for the hardware, it runs on Samsung's in-house Exynos 1280 SoC paired with either 6GB or 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage.

On the back is a triple-camera module with a main 50-megapixel sensor with OIS, an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies, there is a 13-megapixel front-facing camera.

The phone has a 6000 mAh battery with support for 25W wired fast charging. You can expect to see Android 13 out of the box with Samsung's OneUI interface.