Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 specifications leaked; to come with Galaxy S22 Ultra-like S Pen slot

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 likely to retain the 7.56-inch display size of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 specifications have leaked online. The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 successor is likely to borrow one of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and Galaxy Note series’ features, which is a dedicated inbuilt S Pen slot. A report also reveals the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 display specs months ahead of its launch.

The Elec claims that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 foldable display will come with, more or less, the same screen size as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 (Review). The foldable display on the inside will be 7.56-inch diagonally tall. While the report does not specifically mention this, we can expect the foldable smartphone to come with an under-screen camera.

The outer display is said to get marginally smaller at 6.19-inch. One might barely be able to notice the difference between this and the Galaxy Z Fold 3’s outer screen, which is 6.2-inch tall. The device might continue to feature a narrow 22:9 aspect ratio.

The report also lists out some details around Flip 4. As per the leaked information, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 will have the same 6.7-inch foldable display on the inside. The clamshell foldable will have a larger 1.9-inch screen, as opposed to the 1.83-inch cover screen on the Flip 3 (Review).