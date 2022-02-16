English
    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 specifications leaked; to come with Galaxy S22 Ultra-like S Pen slot

    Samsung is expected to host a new Galaxy Unpacked 2022 launch event in August for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4.

    February 16, 2022 / 02:58 PM IST
    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 likely to retain the 7.56-inch display size of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3.

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 specifications have leaked online. The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 successor is likely to borrow one of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and Galaxy Note series’ features, which is a dedicated inbuilt S Pen slot. A report also reveals the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 display specs months ahead of its launch.

    The Elec claims that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 foldable display will come with, more or less, the same screen size as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 (Review). The foldable display on the inside will be 7.56-inch diagonally tall. While the report does not specifically mention this, we can expect the foldable smartphone to come with an under-screen camera.

    The outer display is said to get marginally smaller at 6.19-inch. One might barely be able to notice the difference between this and the Galaxy Z Fold 3’s outer screen, which is 6.2-inch tall. The device might continue to feature a narrow 22:9 aspect ratio.

    The report also lists out some details around Flip 4. As per the leaked information, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 will have the same 6.7-inch foldable display on the inside. The clamshell foldable will have a larger 1.9-inch screen, as opposed to the 1.83-inch cover screen on the Flip 3 (Review).

    Samsung is expected to host a new Galaxy Unpacked 2022 launch event in August. We are months away from the launch. The company has confirmed the Samsung Galaxy S22 series India launch date. The Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra India price and availability details will be announced on February 17.
