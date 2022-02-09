Samsung Galaxy S22 Launch Live Updates | Samsung to unveil S22, Tab S8 series at the Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event today; where to watch, what to expect

February 09, 2022 / 05:31 PM IST

What are the expected specifications of the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+?

The two Galaxy S22 models will use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset or the Exynos 2200 SoC, depending on the region. The Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ will feature a 6.1-inch and a 6.6-inch display. Both devices will sport a Full HD+ flat panel with a 120Hz refresh rate support. The screen will be brightness at 1300 nits and sport a hole-punch cutout at the top centre for the 10MP front camera.

Both models are rumoured to come with a glass back. The devices will sport a 50MP Samsung GN5 sensor, a 12MP ultrawide camera and a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x zoom. The Samsung Galaxy S22 will pack a 3700 mAh cell and support 25W fast charging. The Plus model has a larger 4500 mAh battery and will support 45W fast charging. All three devices will run Android 12-based One UI 4.1 out of the box.