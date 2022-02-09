Samsung Galaxy S22 Launch Live Updates | Samsung to unveil S22, Tab S8 series at the Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event today; where to watch, what to expect

How to watch tonight’s Galaxy S22 event live?
You can watch tonight’s Galaxy Unpacked event on Samsung’s official Indian website or YouTube handle. You can also catch all the latest updates on our live blog right here.
The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event is only a couple of hours away from kicking off. Samsung’s first Galaxy Unpacked event in 2022 will introduce the company’s next flagship smartphones and tablets. The smartphone lineup includes the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra. Samsung is also unveiling three new tablets including the Galaxy Tab S8, Tab S8+, and Tab S8 Ultra.Samsung's
Here are the rumoured prices for the Galaxy Tab S8 and Tab S8+. What do you think the price for the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will be?
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8/+ US prices#GalaxyTabS8— Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) February 9, 2022
-WIFI, 128GB: $699 ┃ 256GB: $779#GalaxyTabS8+
-5G, 128GB: $899 ┃ 256GB: $979#Unpacked #SamsungUnpacked
Tipster Ishan Agarwal has in-depth information about the pricing of the Galaxy S22 series. It is worth noting that he often gets it right. So what do you think about the pricing of the Galaxy S22 series?
Hi to the UK 🇬🇧 Samsung Fans 👋🏻— Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) February 9, 2022
Galaxy S22 Series UK Pricing:#GalaxyS22:
128GB: £769
256GB: £819
S22+:
128GB: £949
256GB: £999
S22 Ultra:
128GB: £1149
12+256GB: £1249
12+512GB: £1329
+Free Buds Pro on pre-orders
Do you like it?
Not sure- 1TB variant price.#SamsungUnpacked pic.twitter.com/zNAanhItuR
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is expected to come with S Pen support much like its predecessor. However, Samsung’s efforts to make the S Pen a staple of the Galaxy S series could spell the end for the beloved Note series.
Several reports are suggesting that Samsung has discontinued the Galaxy S21 Ultra ahead of the launch of the Galaxy S22 series. Samsung USA’s website seems to have gotten rid of the SKU altogether. However, Samsung India’s website has all three Galaxy S21 series phones listed, although both the Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra are not in stock. You might have a chance of getting the last few units on Amazon India or Flipkart.
What #BTS Surprise does Samsung have in store for us this time??
The world is in our hands 🌎 🤲 Stay tuned and watch till the end of #SamsungUnpacked to see how we're working with @BTS_twt to save it.— Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) February 9, 2022
👉 https://t.co/DIakqCJlkZ #GalaxyxBTS pic.twitter.com/hS4l2wbF2K
What are the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series Expected Specifications?
the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will feature a Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will measure 5.5mm thick and weigh 728g. The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The Galaxy Tab S8+ and Tab S8 also use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. While the Tab S8+ opts for a Super AMOLED screen, the vanilla Tab S8 opts for an LCD panel. However, both tablets feature a 120Hz refresh rate.
What are the expected specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra?
The Samsung Galaxy will feature a 6.8-inch 2X Dynamic AMOLED 120Hz display with a hole-punch cutout at the top centre. On the back, the phone will have a quad-camera setup. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra camera specifications rumoured so far include a 108MP Super Clear lens, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and two 10MP telephoto camera sensors. The device will also feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or Exynos 2200 chipset.
What are the expected specifications of the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+?
The two Galaxy S22 models will use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset or the Exynos 2200 SoC, depending on the region. The Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ will feature a 6.1-inch and a 6.6-inch display. Both devices will sport a Full HD+ flat panel with a 120Hz refresh rate support. The screen will be brightness at 1300 nits and sport a hole-punch cutout at the top centre for the 10MP front camera.
Both models are rumoured to come with a glass back. The devices will sport a 50MP Samsung GN5 sensor, a 12MP ultrawide camera and a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x zoom. The Samsung Galaxy S22 will pack a 3700 mAh cell and support 25W fast charging. The Plus model has a larger 4500 mAh battery and will support 45W fast charging. All three devices will run Android 12-based One UI 4.1 out of the box.
How many tablets will Samsung launch at the Unpacked 2022 event?
Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S8 series is expected to include the Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8+, and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. All three tablets are expected to use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.
How many smartphones will the Samsung Galaxy S22 series include?
Like its predecessor, the Galaxy S22 series will include three smartphones including the Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra. As expected, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will be the most expensive smartphone in the lineup and feature several improvements over the Standard and Plus models.
What to expect from tonight’s event?
Samsung is expected to launch six new devices at its first Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event. The South Korean tech giant is set to launch three new flagship Galaxy S series smartphones and three flagship Galaxy tablets. These will consist of the Galaxy S22 series and the Galaxy Tab S8 series.