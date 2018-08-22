App
Aug 22, 2018 01:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 India launch Highlights: Phone to have better S-Pen, Samsung DeX, 512GB storage

Samsung launches the much awaited Galaxy Note 9 in India. The device will come in 128GB and 512GB storage variants at Rs 67,900 and Rs 84,900, respectively.

  • Aug 22, 01:27 PM (IST)

    That's all from the event, thanks for staying tuned. For more news, views and updates stay logged on to Moneycontrol.com.

  • Aug 22, 01:20 PM (IST)

    Samsung concludes the event by gifting the latest device to 9 of its most loyal customers.

  • Aug 22, 01:19 PM (IST)

    Below is a summary of most important specifications of the device.

    OS

    Android 8.0

    RAM

    6 GB

    Weight

    200 grams

    Dimensions

    0.9 x 7.6 x 16.2 cm

    Wireless communication technologies

    Bluetooth, WiFi Hotspot

    Connectivity technologies

    2G GSM, 3G WCDMA, 4G LTE FDD, 4G LTE TDD

    Display technology

    Super AMOLED

    Other camera features

    Primary camera 12MP (F1.5/F2.4) with Dual Aperture and 12MP (F2.4), 8 MP Secondary Camera

    Form factor

    Touchscreen Phone

    Weight

    200 Grams

    Colour

    Midnight Black, Ocean Blue, Metallic Copper (Limited to 128GB version)

    Battery Power Rating

    4000

  • Aug 22, 01:12 PM (IST)
  • Aug 22, 01:10 PM (IST)

    Galaxy Watch specs:

    • 46mm / 42mm
    • 1.3” / 1.2”, Circular Super AMOLED (360x360)
    • Exynos 9110 Dual-core 1.15GHz SoC
    • LTE: 1.5GB RAM + 4GB storage
    • Bluetooth: 768MB RAM + 4GB storage
    • Tizen-based Wearable OS 4.0
    • 5ATM + IP68
    • Wireless charging
    • 472mAh / 270mAh

  • Aug 22, 01:09 PM (IST)

    Samsung unveils Galaxy Watch in India.

  • Aug 22, 01:05 PM (IST)

    Galaxy Note 9 comes with a massive 6.4 inch Super AMOLED Quad HD+ screen with a resolution of 1440x2960 pixels with an aspect ratio of 18.5:9 ratio. At 6.4 inch, this is the biggest screen ever in the Galaxy Note series.

  • Aug 22, 01:01 PM (IST)

    512GB internal storage plus 512GB expandable storage provides Samsung Galaxy Note 9 with upto 1TB storage space, more than most laptops today.

  • Aug 22, 12:58 PM (IST)

    DeX also converts your Galaxy Note 9 into a streaming device.

  • Aug 22, 12:56 PM (IST)

    With Samsung DeX you can convert your Galaxy Note 9 into a monitor with just an HDMI connector, and you have a computer.

  • Aug 22, 12:55 PM (IST)

    "Note users love the series because of the S Pen more than anything," Warsi.

  • Aug 22, 12:51 PM (IST)

    Galaxy Note 9's revolutionary camera is not a DSLR camera, but an intelligent DSLR camera: Warsi

  • Aug 22, 12:50 PM (IST)

    Users can now click picture using the smartphone’s stylus without even holding the phone in the palm. Moreover the stylus can also shift between the phone’s front as well as rear camera while shooting.

  • Aug 22, 12:50 PM (IST)

    The most attractive feature of the stylus is the ability to control the smartphone's camera from a distance.

  • Aug 22, 12:48 PM (IST)

    "Galaxy Note has always been a smartphone that people wanted," Samsung's Asim Warsi.

  • Aug 22, 12:47 PM (IST)

    Asim Warsi, Senior VP, Samsung India has taken the centre stage.

  • Aug 22, 12:46 PM (IST)

    The stylus can now control video playback on the YouTube app, move slides back and forth during a presentation or scroll through images in the phone’s Gallery.

  • Aug 22, 12:46 PM (IST)

    With embedded Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) module, the stylus will now also act as a remote control of the smartphone using the Bluetooth.

  • Aug 22, 12:46 PM (IST)

    The new S Pen comes with a host of features which will benefit not only a corporate user, but also a regular day-to-day user.

  • Aug 22, 12:46 PM (IST)

    The biggest selling point of the new phone is the new and improved S Pen stylus.

  • Aug 22, 12:45 PM (IST)

    Apart from Samsung's official website, the device will be available with all leading e-tailers such as Amazon, Flipkart, Tata CLiQ, PayTM Mall, etc.

  • Aug 22, 12:42 PM (IST)
  • Aug 22, 12:41 PM (IST)

    The device is available for purchase on both online as well as offline platforms.

  • Aug 22, 12:40 PM (IST)

    DJ Koh has already taken the centre stage.

  • Aug 22, 12:38 PM (IST)

    The device comes in 128GB and 512GB storage variants and will be priced at Rs 67,900 and Rs 84,900, respectively.

  • Aug 22, 12:37 PM (IST)

    The company has already confirmed the specifications, price, launch offers, etc.

  • Aug 22, 12:24 PM (IST)

    The fact that Samsung considers India an important market is evident from the fact that its India launch is taking place two days ahead of global launch.

  • Aug 22, 12:23 PM (IST)

    The device was unveiled globally earlier this month.

  • Aug 22, 12:18 PM (IST)

    The launch will be held in the presence of President and CEO of IT & Mobile Communications Division, Samsung Electronics, DJ Koh.

