Samsung Galaxy Note 9 India launch Highlights: Phone to have better S-Pen, Samsung DeX, 512GB storage

Aug 22, 2018 01:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Samsung concludes the event by gifting the latest device to 9 of its most loyal customers.
Below is a summary of most important specifications of the device.
OS
Android 8.0
RAM
6 GB
Weight
200 grams
Dimensions
0.9 x 7.6 x 16.2 cm
Wireless communication technologies
Bluetooth, WiFi Hotspot
Connectivity technologies
2G GSM, 3G WCDMA, 4G LTE FDD, 4G LTE TDD
Display technology
Super AMOLED
Other camera features
Primary camera 12MP (F1.5/F2.4) with Dual Aperture and 12MP (F2.4), 8 MP Secondary Camera
Form factor
Touchscreen Phone
Weight
200 Grams
Colour
Midnight Black, Ocean Blue, Metallic Copper (Limited to 128GB version)
Battery Power Rating
4000
Galaxy Watch specs:
• 46mm / 42mm
• 1.3” / 1.2”, Circular Super AMOLED (360x360)
• Exynos 9110 Dual-core 1.15GHz SoC
• LTE: 1.5GB RAM + 4GB storage
• Bluetooth: 768MB RAM + 4GB storage
• Tizen-based Wearable OS 4.0
• 5ATM + IP68
• Wireless charging
• 472mAh / 270mAh
Samsung unveils Galaxy Watch in India.
Galaxy Note 9 comes with a massive 6.4 inch Super AMOLED Quad HD+ screen with a resolution of 1440x2960 pixels with an aspect ratio of 18.5:9 ratio. At 6.4 inch, this is the biggest screen ever in the Galaxy Note series.
512GB internal storage plus 512GB expandable storage provides Samsung Galaxy Note 9 with upto 1TB storage space, more than most laptops today.
DeX also converts your Galaxy Note 9 into a streaming device.
With Samsung DeX you can convert your Galaxy Note 9 into a monitor with just an HDMI connector, and you have a computer.
"Note users love the series because of the S Pen more than anything," Warsi.
Galaxy Note 9's revolutionary camera is not a DSLR camera, but an intelligent DSLR camera: Warsi
Users can now click picture using the smartphone’s stylus without even holding the phone in the palm. Moreover the stylus can also shift between the phone’s front as well as rear camera while shooting.
The most attractive feature of the stylus is the ability to control the smartphone's camera from a distance.
"Galaxy Note has always been a smartphone that people wanted," Samsung's Asim Warsi.
Asim Warsi, Senior VP, Samsung India has taken the centre stage.
The stylus can now control video playback on the YouTube app, move slides back and forth during a presentation or scroll through images in the phone’s Gallery.
With embedded Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) module, the stylus will now also act as a remote control of the smartphone using the Bluetooth.
The new S Pen comes with a host of features which will benefit not only a corporate user, but also a regular day-to-day user.
The biggest selling point of the new phone is the new and improved S Pen stylus.
Apart from Samsung's official website, the device will be available with all leading e-tailers such as Amazon, Flipkart, Tata CLiQ, PayTM Mall, etc.
The device is available for purchase on both online as well as offline platforms.
DJ Koh has already taken the centre stage.
The device comes in 128GB and 512GB storage variants and will be priced at Rs 67,900 and Rs 84,900, respectively.
The company has already confirmed the specifications, price, launch offers, etc.
The fact that Samsung considers India an important market is evident from the fact that its India launch is taking place two days ahead of global launch.
The device was unveiled globally earlier this month.
The launch will be held in the presence of President and CEO of IT & Mobile Communications Division, Samsung Electronics, DJ Koh.