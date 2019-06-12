App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2019 03:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung bags contract to mass produce Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 865 chipset

Qualcomm believes the 7 nm ultra-violet process Samsung uses is more advanced than TSMC’s technology.

Carlsen Martin
Whatsapp

Galaxy Fold aside, 2019 has been a pretty good year for Samsung. The company’s flagship Galaxy S10 series did better than last year’s S9 series, the revamp of the Galaxy A series and newly launched M series have made considerable headway in price-competitive markets. And, let’s not forget that the Note 10 Pro is yet to make an appearance.

But apart from being a very-capable smartphone manufacturer, Samsung is quite proficient at designing and manufacturing smartphone components like camera modules, chipsets, and displays.

According to new reports, the South Korean giant has bagged the rights to mass produce Qualcomm’s next flagship SoC, the Snapdragon 865.

Close

This is not the first time Samsung has made a chip for Qualcomm. Samsung made the Snapdragon 820 and Snapdragon 835 for Qualcomm. However, 2018 saw TSMC, a Taiwanese-based semiconductor manufacturing company, build Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 and Snapdragon 855 for Qualcomm.

related news

The South Korean giant seems to be making a return with Qualcomm believing the 7 nm ultra-violet (EUV) process Samsung uses is more advanced than TSMC’s technology.

According to previous reports, the Snapdragon 865 chipset will arrive in two variants, a standard 4G version with an LTE modem and a second variant with a Snapdragon X55 5G modem. Apart from Qualcomm, Samsung has also manufactured chipsets for Apple in the past and don't forget the in-house Exynos chip.

Samsung foundries will also produce GPU chips for Nvidia, which has used TSMC for years. However, despite losing contracts from Qualcomm and Nvidia, TSMC is far from out of the fight.

The chipmaker will produce the A13 Bionic and Kirin 985 chipsets, which will power the next generation of iPhones and flagship Huawei devices, respectively. While Samsung already uses some of AMD’s chips, the semiconductor company is sticking with TSMC for the next-gen Ryzen chips based on Zen-2 architecture and the RDNA-based RX5700 series cards.
First Published on Jun 12, 2019 03:36 pm

tags #Qualcomm #Samsung #Snapdragon #Technology

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.