Salesforce introduces low-code Blockchain platform for CRM

Salesforce, announced Salesforce Blockchain, a low-code platform that enables organizations to share verified, distributed data sets across a trusted network of partners and third parties.

By bringing Blockchain to the CRM platform, companies can create Blockchain networks, workflows and apps that deliver entirely new customer experiences.

“We help companies build for the future by making breakthrough technology accessible and easy to use—today we are doing just that with Salesforce Blockchain,” said Bret Taylor, President and Chief Product Officer, Salesforce. “Now, companies will be able to create new ecosystems and achieve new levels of interconnectivity through trusted partner networks.”

Connectivity is redefining how businesses operate and the experiences that customers expect. To deliver this, companies must harness and share massive amounts of data with an ever-evolving network of partners and third parties, all without sacrificing trust. This has introduced unnecessary levels of cost and inefficiencies.

Blockchain solves this “trust gap” by delivering a distributed ledger that saves, traces and authenticates data across every partner—or node—in the network. Organizations in all industries can leverage Blockchain for a variety of use cases like asset tracking, credentialing and verification and authentication of goods.

By combining CRM workflows with Blockchain data, companies can create new business processes and models that span sales, service, marketing and beyond to accelerate the speed of business.

Salesforce Blockchain is a low-code Blockchain platform that extends the power of CRM. Built on the open source technology of Hyperledger Sawtooth and deeply customized for Salesforce Lightning, Salesforce Blockchain lowers the barrier for creating trusted partner networks. Salesforce Blockchain enables companies to easily bring together authenticated, distributed data and CRM processes.