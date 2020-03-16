Redmi Note 9 Pro Max vs Realme 6 Pro: Which smartphone should you buy?

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max and Realme 6 Pro compared.
In our last comparison, we pitted the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro against the Realme 6, which made for a pretty close fight. So, we decided to put the top-end models of both these smartphone OEMs to the test. So, let’s see how the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max fares against the Realme 6 Pro.Realme 6 Pro vs Redmi Note 9 Pro Max
|Specs
|Redmi Note 9 Pro Max
|Realme 6 Pro
|Processor
|Snapdragon 720G
|Snapdragon 720G
|Display
|6.6-inch FHD+ IPS LCD, brightness level of 480 nits, 90Hz
|6.67-inch FHD+ IPS LCD, brightness level of 450 nits, 60Hz
|RAM
|6GB/8GB
|6GB/8GB
|Storage
|64GB/128GB
|64GB/128GB
|Rear Camera
|64 MP, f/1.9 + 8MP, f/2.3 (Ultrawide) + 5MP, f/2.4 (Macro) + 2MP, f/2.4 (Depth)
|64 MP, f/1.8, + 8 MP, f/2.3 (Ultrawide) + 12 MP, f/2.5 (Telephoto) + 2 MP, f/2.4 (Macro)
|Front Camera
|32MP
|16 MP + 8 MP
|Battery
|5020mAh, 33W Fast Charging
|4,300 mAh, 30W VOOC 4.0 Fast Charging
|Software
|Android 10; MIUI 11
|Android 10; Realme UI
|Price (Rs)
|14,999 / 16,999 / 18,999
|16,999 / 17,999 / 18,999
Both phones have pretty similar displays with Xiaomi opting for a slightly larger screen. However, the big difference arises in the refresh rate, where Realme has a clear advantage. If not for its 90Hz refresh rate, there’d be little difference between the Realme 6 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max.
On the performance front, we’d have to side with the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max. While both phones pack the same chipset, with a starting price of Rs 14,999, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max offers a better price-to-performance.
Both the Realme 6 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max get a 64-megapixel quad-camera setup on the back. However, one can argue that Realme’s four cameras offer more versatility than the camera setup on the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max. Additionally, Realme also offers a dual-camera setup on the front as opposed to the single shooter on the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max.
