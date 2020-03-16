App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Mar 16, 2020 01:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max vs Realme 6 Pro: Which smartphone should you buy?

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max and Realme 6 Pro compared.

Carlsen Martin

In our last comparison, we pitted the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro against the Realme 6, which made for a pretty close fight. So, we decided to put the top-end models of both these smartphone OEMs to the test. So, let’s see how the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max fares against the Realme 6 Pro.

Realme 6 Pro vs Redmi Note 9 Pro Max
SpecsRedmi Note 9 Pro MaxRealme  6 Pro
ProcessorSnapdragon 720GSnapdragon 720G
Display6.6-inch FHD+ IPS LCD, brightness level of 480 nits, 90Hz6.67-inch FHD+ IPS LCD, brightness level of 450 nits, 60Hz
RAM6GB/8GB6GB/8GB
Storage64GB/128GB64GB/128GB
Rear Camera64 MP, f/1.9 + 8MP, f/2.3 (Ultrawide) + 5MP, f/2.4 (Macro) + 2MP, f/2.4 (Depth)64 MP, f/1.8, + 8 MP, f/2.3 (Ultrawide) + 12 MP, f/2.5 (Telephoto) + 2 MP, f/2.4 (Macro)
Front Camera32MP16 MP + 8 MP
Battery5020mAh, 33W Fast Charging4,300 mAh, 30W VOOC 4.0 Fast Charging
SoftwareAndroid 10; MIUI 11Android 10; Realme UI
Price (Rs)14,999 / 16,999 / 18,99916,999 / 17,999 / 18,999

Both phones have pretty similar displays with Xiaomi opting for a slightly larger screen. However, the big difference arises in the refresh rate, where Realme has a clear advantage. If not for its 90Hz refresh rate, there’d be little difference between the Realme 6 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max.

On the performance front, we’d have to side with the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max. While both phones pack the same chipset, with a starting price of Rs 14,999, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max offers a better price-to-performance.

Close

Both the Realme 6 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max get a 64-megapixel quad-camera setup on the back. However, one can argue that Realme’s four cameras offer more versatility than the camera setup on the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max. Additionally, Realme also offers a dual-camera setup on the front as opposed to the single shooter on the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max.

related news

On the battery front, Xiaomi not only has a marginal advantage in terms of charging speed, but it also offers a bigger battery capacity. In terms of software, we prefer Realme UI over MIUI 11. Bloatware is significantly reduced on the Realme UI, bringing the overall experience closer to stock Android.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 16, 2020 01:29 pm

tags #gadgets #Realme #smartphones #Xiaomi

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.