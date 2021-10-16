Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G price, Redmi Note 11 5G specifications leaked

Redmi Note 11 and Note 11 Pro 5G specifications have leaked online. Xiaomi is expected to launch the Redmi Note 11 series next year in China. These devices could arrive in India as Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G and Note 11 Pro Max 5G.

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G price and specifications (leaked)

According to a tipster on Weibo (via MySmartPrice), the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G price in China would be around CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs 18,600). For the price, users can expect the device to pack 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. There will also be two 8GB RAM options with 128GB and 256GB storage options, priced at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs 21,000) and CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs 23,300).

In terms of specs, the Pro 5G model (likely to launch as Redmi Note 11 Pro Max 5G in India) could feature a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC under the hood. It could come with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The phone will feature a 120Hz AMOLED display, just like the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max (Review).

Xiaomi will continue to offer the Pro variant with a 108MP primary camera sensor. We can expect the phone to feature a quad-camera setup on the back. The device will also feature a 16MP front camera sensor. Under the hood, the phone is rumoured to pack a 5000 mAh battery with 67W fast charging support.

Redmi Note 11 5G price and specifications

The Note 11 5G is rumoured to launch in China at a starting price of CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs 14,000 ) for the 6GB + 128GB option. There will also be an 8GB + 128GB option, priced at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs 18,600).

The phone is rumoured to feature a 120Hz display and is likely to come with an OLED panel. The phone will also have a 50MP primary camera and a 13MP front camera. Xiaomi could opt for a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC for 5G network compatibility. Lastly, the phone will feature a 5000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

These are early rumours and might not be completely true. We advise our readers to take the leaked Redmi Note 11 5G specifications with a pinch of salt.