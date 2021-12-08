MARKET NEWS

Redmi Note 11 4G launch in India imminent; RAM, storage and other details leaked

Xiaomi has not yet confirmed the Redmi Note 11 4G India launch date at the moment.

Moneycontrol News
December 08, 2021 / 12:16 PM IST
Redmi Note 11 4G price in China starts at CNY 999 (roughly Rs 11,650) for the base 4GB + 128GB storage option.

Redmi Note 11 4G India launch is imminent. The budget smartphone under Rs 15,000 will launch as a successor of the Redmi Note 10, which was launched earlier this year. The Redmi Note 11 4G will be the second smartphone under the Redmi Note 11 series after the Redmi Note 11T 5G, which was launched on November 30 in India.

Xiaomi has not yet confirmed the Redmi Note 11 4G launch date in India at the time of writing this. However, a 91Mobiles report claims that the launch of the budget Redmi smartphone is imminent. Xiaomi will launch the Redmi Note 11 4G in three storage options. The device will have a base 4GB RAM option with 64GB storage. There will also be a 4GB + 128GB storage option that will sit below the top-end 6GB + 128GB variant. The Redmi Note 11 4G will launch in three colours - Graphite Gray, Twilight Blue, and Star Blue colour options.

Redmi Note 11 4G specifications

The device has already been launched in China and is expected to hit the Indian smartphone market with similar specs. In that case, the Redmi Note 11 4G will feature a 6.5-inch Full HD+ LCD (1080*2400 pixels). It comes with a 90Hz display and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. The screen has a hole-punch cutout at the top center for the 8MP front camera. 

On the back, the Redmi Note 11 4G features a triple-camera setup with a 50MP primary camera sensor, an 8MP ultrawide camera with a 120-degree field of view and a 2MP macro camera sensor. The device packs a 5000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging and 9W reverse charging. It comes with a 22.5W fast charger in the box.

 Redmi Note 11 4G draws power from a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC and is paired with up to 6GB of RAM, 128GB storage. It runs Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 out of the box. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, USB Type-C, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, dual speakers, etc. The phone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Redmi #smartphones #Xiaomi
first published: Dec 8, 2021 12:16 pm

