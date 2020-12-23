Realme Watch S and Realme Watch S Pro launched in India: All you need to know

Realme just added two new smartwatches to its product portfolio in India. The Realme Watch S and Watch S Pro bring a ton of improvements over the Realme Watch, with the ‘Pro’ variant debuting as the company’s first premium smartwatch in India. Realme also unveiled a special Master Edition for the Buds Air Pro TWS.

Realme Watch S Series Price in India

The Realme Watch S is priced at Rs 4,999 in India, while the Realme Watch S Pro’s price in India is set at Rs 9,999. The Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition’s price in India is set at Rs 4,999. Realme Watch S Master Edition designed by Grafflex is priced at Rs 5,999. You can also buy silicone straps for Rs 499 and vegan leather straps for Rs 999.

The first sale for the Realme Watch S Pro will commence on December 29 at 12:00 pm. The watch will be available on Flipkart, Realme.com, and offline retail stores. The Realme Watch S will also be available on Realme.com, Flipkart, and offline retail channels. The Watch S will first go on sale on December 28 at 12:00 pm. The Buds Air Pro Master Edition will go on sale on January 8 at 12:00 pm.

Realme Watch S Pro

The Realme Watch S Pro is a premium smartwatch with a stainless-steel case and a round dial. The Watch S Pro also features a large 1.39-inch AMOLED touchscreen with 450 nits of brightness and 326 ppi. It also gets an always-on display and an auto-brightness feature. The screen is also protected by Corning Gorilla Glass.

Realme is touting 14 days of battery life on the Watch S Pro with a full two-hour charge. It also features built-in dual satellite GPS and 15 sports modes. The watch is IP68 rated is rated water-resistant for swimming. The Realme Watch S Pro also has blood oxygen and heart rate monitoring as well as improved sleep tracking.

The smartwatch support notifications, camera and music controls, and calling support. The Realme Watch S Pro uses Bluetooth v5.0 pairing with Android device through the official Realme Link app. There is no iOS support as of now, but it is coming to iPhones running on iOS 9.0 or higher today.

Realme Watch S

The Realme Watch S is a more budget-friendly alternative and succeeds the original Realme Watch. The Realme Watch S features a 1.3-inch LCD touchscreen with 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The vanilla Watch S also supports auto-brightness. The Realme Watch S also supports 16 sports modes including Indoor Run, Outdoor Cycle, Strength Training, Football, and Yoga, among others.

The Realme Watch S packs a 390 mAh battery which can be fully charged in two hours and offers 15 days of battery life on a single charge. The Watch S has a PPG sensor for real-time heart-rate monitoring and a SpO2 sensor for blood oxygen level monitoring. The Watch S is also IP68 rated, making it water-resistant up to 1.5m, but is not designed for swimming.

Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition