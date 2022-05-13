English
    Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC launching in India on May 18 alongside vanilla Narzo 50 5G

    The Realme Narzo 50 5G series will go on sale through Amazon India after its launch.

    Carlsen Martin
    May 13, 2022 / 02:42 PM IST

    Realme is set to launch two smartphones in its Narzo series next week. The Realme Narzo 50 5G and Narzo 50 Pro 5G will join the Narzo 50i, Narzo 50A, Narzo 50 (4G), and Narzo 50A Prime in India.

    The Realme Narzo 50 5G and Narzo 50 Pro 5G are launching in India on May 18 at 12:30 pm (IST). The two new Narzo smartphones will be unveiled through a digital event, which will be live-streamed on the company's official Facebook page and YouTube channel.

    The Realme Narzo 50 5G series is also said to use the MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC and a vapour chamber with five layers cooling system for better heat dissipation. Additionally, the Narzo 50 Pro 5G will also opt for a hole-punch camera cutout. The promo page for the Realme Narzo 50 5G series has also been set up on Amazon India.

    Realme will tease more details about the Narzo 50 5G series in the coming days. The company also recently confirmed that it had shipped over 10 million Narzo smartphones since its inception.

    The Realme Narzo 50 5G series will likely arrive in India's sub-20K segment. Stay tuned for more details about the Realme Narzo 50 5G and Narzo 50 Pro 5G in the coming days.



    Tags: #MediaTek #Realme #smartphones
    first published: May 13, 2022 02:42 pm
