Realme Narzo 10 series launch on April 21 via online event: Here is everything you need to know

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme has confirmed the launch of Realme Narzo series in India. The Narzo series launch event would be hosted via an online event on April 21. Under the new series, Realme is confirmed to launch the Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A.

Realme Narzo was previously scheduled to be launched on March 26. However, due to the coronavirus outbreak and the nationwide lockdown, the launch event was postponed indefinitely.

Realme Narzo launch event: Live-stream details

Realme Narzo series launch event would begin at 12.30 pm on April 21. The company will be hosting its online event on the official Realme YouTube channel.

Realme Narzo 10A and Narzo 10 specifications (confirmed and expected)

Realme has confirmed that the Narzo 10 will feature a 48MP quad-camera setup, whereas the Narzo 10A will have a triple-camera setup.

The Narzo 10 is also confirmed to pack a 5,000 mAh battery with fast-charging support. Through the official Narzo page on its website, the company has confirmed a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch and an 89.8 percent screen-to-body ratio on one or both of Narzo devices.

The page also suggests that the Narzo 10 will be powered by a MediaTek G80 chipset. Considering their specifications, the Realme Narzo 10 and 10A will likely replace the Realme 5 and Realme 5s.

We will probably see both Realme Narzo 10 models priced under Rs 10,000.