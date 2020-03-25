Coronavirus locks down India | Realme postpones Narzo launch

Realme Narzo series launch has been postponed owing to the nationwide lockdown due to the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, outbreak.

The new Narzo series was previously scheduled for launch in India on March 26. Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth informed about the launch being postponed on Twitter. "With respect to the announcement made by our Prime Minister on March 24, we have decided to suspend all upcoming launches including #realmeNarzo series. Time for us to focus on our family & ourselves. Stay at home, stay safe & cooperate with local authorities," Sheth tweeted.

To catch all live updates on the coronavirus pandemic, click here…

Previously, the management said it will postpone the sale of its new smartphone series and halt production at its ‘Make in India’ facility. In his tweet, Sheth mentioned that the ‘sales’ of the Realme Narzo series, namely the Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A will be postponed.

Sheth also announced that operations at Realme’s ‘Make in India’ facility will be temporarily stopped until further notice from the government. The current lockdown requires non-essential sectors to remain shut for 21 days, as per the government order.

Lastly, Sheth also announced that all Realme India employees have been asked to work from home.

An earlier version of the story said that the Realme Narzo launch will happen on March 26. The story has now been updated with Realme's latest announcement)