    Realme GT 2 Pro vs Motorola Edge 30 Pro: Full comparison of India's best smartphones under Rs 50,000

    The Realme GT 2 Pro and the Motorola Edge 30 Pro are the only two smartphones in India under Rs 50,000 that use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip.

    Carlsen Martin
    April 10, 2022 / 05:13 PM IST

    The Realme GT 2 Pro was recently unveiled in India’s affordable flagship market. The Realme GT 2 Pro’s price in India is set at Rs 49,999, making it one of the most affordable flagships in the country.

    However, the Realme GT 2 Pro is not alone in the segment, with competition coming in from the Motorola Edge 30 Pro. So without any further delays, let us find out how the two phones stack up against each other and see which is the best smartphone under Rs 50,000 in India.

    Motorola Edge 30 Pro vs  Realme GT 2 Pro 
    Realme GT 2 ProMotorola Edge 30 Pro
    Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoCSnapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC
    8GB, 12GB LPDDR5 RAM8GB LPDDR5 RAM
    128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 Storage128GB UFS 3.1 Storage
    6.7-inch 2K 2nd Gen LTPO AMOLED, 120Hz Refresh Rate, HDR10+, Gorilla Glass Victus Protection6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED, 144Hz Refresh Rate, HDR10+, Gorilla Glass 3 Protection
    50 MP Sony IMX766 Sensor with OIS + 50 MP Ultrawide Lens with 150-degree FoV + 3 MP Microscope Camera50 MP Sensor with OIS + 50 MP Ultrawide Lens with 114-degree FoV + 2 MP Depth Sensor
    32 MP Selfie Camera 60 MP Selfie Camera
     5,000 mAh Battery 4,800 mAh Battery
    65W Wired Charging68 Wired Charging, 15W Wireless Charging
    Android 12, Realme UI 3.0Near Stock Android 12
    Starting Price Rs 49,999Starting Price 49,999

    What are the differences?

    While the design is subjective, the Realme GT 2 Pro does have a Paper-inspired design that is unique to smartphones. Both phones also have a plastic frame, while the Edge 30 Pro has Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the back.

    While Motorola and Realme, both deliver a top-notch display on their respective flagships, the GT 2 Pro offers a higher 2K resolution. However, the Motorola Edge 30 Pro offers a higher refresh rate, but considering it is hard to know the difference between the 120Hz refresh rate and 144Hz refresh rate, the 2K resolution is preferable. The GT 2 Pro's up to 1000Hz touch sampling rate is also among the best in its class.

    Also Read: Realme GT 2 Pro review in five minutes

    The Motorola Edge 30 Pro and Realme GT 2 Pro both use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. However, the GT 2 Pro is offered in multiple variants, including a 12GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration. Additionally, the Realme GT 2 Pro also opts for a larger cooling system.

    Going by camera specifications, the Realme GT 2 Pro does have a slight advantage on the back, although the rear camera setups on both phones are pretty similar. Additionally, the microscopic camera on the GT 2 Pro is a little more than a gimmicky macro lens. However, it is a different story on the front, with the 60 MP selfie camera on the Edge 30 Pro having a clear advantage.

    While the battery size and charging support on the two phones are almost the same, the Motorola Edge 30 Pro also supports wireless charging. And while the Edge 30 Pro does have cleaner software, which is closer to stock, the GT 2 Pro offers better software support in the long term.



    Carlsen Martin
    Tags: #Motorola #Realme #smartphones #Snapdragon
    first published: Apr 10, 2022 05:13 pm
