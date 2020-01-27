Realme 5 Pro gets Rs 1,000 price cut across all models in India

Realme 5 Pro now starts at Rs 12,999 in India.
Realme recently slashed the price on the Pro version of the Realme 5. All Realme 5 Pro models are discounted by Rs 1,000. The Realme 5 Pro with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage is now available at Rs 12,999, down from Rs 13,999. Additionally, the Realme 5 Pro models with 6GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB are currently priced at Rs 13,999 and Rs 15,999, respectively. Lastly, the 8GB/128GB Realme 5 Pro variant is priced at Rs 16,999.
The Realme 5 Pro was one of the first smartphones to debut under Rs 15,000 with a quad-camera setup. Additionally, the device delivers excellent mid-range performance, a decent battery, and fast-charging.
Realme 5 Pro Specifications
The Realme 5 Pro is a strong mid-tier phone with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The device runs on Android 9 Pie-based ColorOS 6.0 and will likely get the upgrade to Android 10-based Realme UI in the coming months. It also packs a 4,035 mAh battery with 20W VOOC 3.0 fast-charging support.
The Realme 5 Pro sports a 6.3-inch FHD+ LCD panel with a 409 ppi and about 450 nits of brightness. The phone is also covered by Gorilla Glass 3+ on the front and back, and Realme claims it is resistant to splashes of water. The display gets a waterdrop notch which houses a 16-megapixel, f/2.0 shooter that can also take 1080p video at 30fps.
The main highlight of the 5 Pro is its quad-camera setup. At the helm of this setup sits a 48-megapixel primary sensor, supported by an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens and two 2-megapixel sensors for portrait and macro modes. The primary 48-megapixel sensor on the phone can record 4K videos at 30 fps and 1080p videos at up 120 fps. The Realme 5 Pro features a rear-mounted fingerprint reader and a headphone jack. It is available in two colour options – Crystal Green and Crystal Blue.
The Rs 1,000 price cut on the Realme 5 Pro makes it one of the most exciting smartphones under Rs 15,000, especially considering Realme UI is expected to bring a near-stock Android experience.