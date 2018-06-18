App
Last Updated : Jun 18, 2018 02:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Realme 1 Silver limited edition smartphone goes on sale today; Here's how much it costs & where to buy

The new device comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB inbuilt storage and goes on sale for the first time on Monday, 18 June.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Oppo’s sub-brand Realme has announced a limited edition Silver variant of Realme 1 smartphone. The new device comes with a 4GB RAM and a 64GB inbuilt storage and goes on sale for the first time on Monday. The variant has been priced at Rs 10,990 and will be Amazon exclusive.

Realme 1 was initially launched in 3GB RAM/32GB storage and 6GB RAM/128GB storage variants. Now, with the addition of 4GB RAM and 64GB variant, the company is providing more flexibility and a much-needed middle ground.

Additionally, the new variant will also position the device to compete better in an already crowded mid-tier segment, where it will compete with the likes of extremely popular Xiaomi phones, particularly, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5.

Apart from the special edition Silver colour and RAM/storage modification, the device remains identical to the previously launched variants.

Realme 1 specifications and features

The phone sports 6.0 inch FHD+ screen with a display resolution of 1080 x 2160p and a screen-to-body ratio of 78.9 percent. The device comes powered by an octa-core Mediatek MT6771 Helio P60 processor and a Mali-G72 MP3 GPU. It supports memory expansion of up to 256GB.

The device sports a 13MP primary camera with an aperture rate of f/2.2 and an LED flash for low-light photography. The sensor is capable of capturing 1080p video at 30fps along with other features such as geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR. It has an 8MP front camera with an f/2.2 aperture.

The phone is powered by a 3,410 mAh battery and runs on ColorOS 5 based on Android 8.1. The device is also available in Diamond Black and Solar Red colour variants.
First Published on Jun 18, 2018 02:50 pm

#Business #Oppo #Realme #smartphone #Technology

