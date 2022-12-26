Quora launches AI-based interactive platform Poe for iOS users

(Image Courtesy: Quora)

Q&A website Quora has announced the launch of a new AI-based platform, that will let users talk with a number of different chatbots.

Poe is short for Platform for Open Exploration, and currently, its invite-only and limited to iOS users.

Unlike ChatGPT, Poe allows users to interact with multiple AI agents and functions as a messaging app, designed to provide quick answers based on certain topics that they can choose from.

Quora also shifts the responsibility of managing the various AI models to the providers, acting more as a platform to showcase them. The company says that they will open up the system to allow creators to submit new models within the app.

Speaking with TechCrunch, A Quora spokesperson told the website, "We have learned a lot about building consumer internet products over the last 12 years building and operating Quora. And we are specifically experienced in serving people who are looking for knowledge."

“We believe much of what we’ve learned can be applied to this new domain where people are interfacing with large language models,” the spokesperson added.

For now, Poe seems to be a standalone project and will not be integrated into the Quora website for now.