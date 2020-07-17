App
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2020 08:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Punjab Police issues advisory against downloading APK files of apps that mimic TikTok

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Cybercrime cell of the Punjab Police on July 17 issued an advisory to citizens on downloading applications that mimic services such as TikTok and other apps banned by the Government of India.

The state police has warned users against any downloading such APK (Android application package) file that is similar to the popular banned applications as they may be spreading malware.

The warning comes days after tech enthusiasts noticed that an application that goes by the name ‘TikTok Pro’ was being promoted in India since the ban on the original application over security concerns.

In view of the malware threat, the cybercrime cell of the Maharashtra Police had issued a similar warning about the “new TikTok scam” that is being used to steal sensitive personal information from the users’ phones.




Citizens are requested to be aware of the new TikTok scam happening under the name of a malware app 'TikTok Pro'@DGPMaharashtra @CyberDost #CyberSafety #CyberSecurity pic.twitter.com/KqWk70KhbV


With ANI inputs
First Published on Jul 17, 2020 08:33 pm

tags #Android malware #Cybercrime cell #Punjab Police #tiktok ban #TikTok Pro

