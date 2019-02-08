PUBG to Amazon Prime: Default apps you'll find on almost every Indian's smartphone

With over 2.5 million applications and counting, Google’s Play Store has Android users spoilt for choices. But fear not; scouring the internet in search of the best apps available isn’t something to worry about. Don’t consider this as a list of top apps or apps you never knew existed; this is a plain and simple list of default apps on every Indian's phone.

Facebook Messenger is a dedicated messaging app that leverages Facebook’s network and features utile extensions and add-ons. Besides sending chat messages to friends, the app can also be used to make video calls and send voice messages. Facebook Messenger also supports sharing of GIFs, photos and location.

Undoubtedly India’s mobile gaming king, PUBG has become somewhat of a necessity for most smartphone users in the country. Players Unknown Battle Ground or PUBG is a 2017 online multiplayer Battle Royale game in which up to hundred players compete in a large-scale map till only one winner is left standing.

The Find My Device app helps you locate your smartphone by tracking the phone’s location. You can also play sounds to search the phone in a particular area. The app can also display a message and erase your device to prevent private data from being stolen. You can also use the app to lock your device remotely.

Microsoft Office puts the ‘P’ in the word productive and has been the gold standard for desktop productivity. While Microsoft Office 365 apps work best with subscriptions, the big three – Word, Excel and PowerPoint – still work like a charm. You can create or edit documents, spreadsheets and presentations on-the-go with these apps. Other apps like OneDrive, Drive and Dropbox feature cloud support for file sharing.

This app is free to download but does require a subscription fee. But with a subscription fee of under Rs 150, the Amazon Prime bundle of apps is worth every penny. After a free one-month trial, Amazon Prime members get access to Amazon Prime Video (Movies & TV shows), Amazon Prime Music (Voice-activated music app with close to 3 million tracks) and you also get all the benefits of Prime membership while shopping on Amazon.

Zomato is undoubtedly one of the most popular food apps on the Play Store and App Store. The Zomato app is a smartphone essential. App users have access to an infinite number of restaurants across 24 countries. Zomato has redefined itself as more than just a food app, providing users with information on alcohol pricing in different restaurants along with other important restaurant information. The app also boasts a subscription feature that lets you avail offers on drinks and food at different restaurants.