PUBG Mobile banned in India | Two youngsters kill self after being deprived of the game

The PUBG Mobile ban in India seems to be taking a toll on the youth that have invested time and, in some cases, money in the game. Two youngsters have reportedly committed suicide for being deprived of the game.

According to a PTI report, a 21-year-old ITI student committed suicide after being frustrated about not being able to play the game. The student, identified as Pritam Halder, was found hanging from the ceiling fan by his mother.

The mother noted that the son was apparently frustrated for not being able to play the game, while the recent government announcement only added to his frustrations. It is worth noting that PUBG Mobile has not been blocked by internet service providers; it is only removed from Google and Apple’s respective app stores.

PUBG Mobile is still playable on devices that already had the game before the ban. However, it may only be a matter of time until the game is effectively blocked from devices.

In another case, a 16-year-old boy from a village in Anand district in Ahmedabad committed suicide after his father scolded him for playing the game. According to the local police, the boy allegedly consumed pesticides.

PK Sodha, the officer in charge of Umreth police station, said, “The boy’s father has revealed that he had scolded him a few days ago for playing PUBG video game on his mobile phone all the time. On August 31, the father seized the cell phone of the boy to stop him from playing the game. The victim was distraught over it, and he consumed pesticide to take the extreme step.”



First, the amount of time invested in progressing through the game is something that cannot be retrieved.



Secondly, the government’s poor response to the pandemic has left many youngsters out of schools, colleges, universities, and jobs, making PUBG Mobile a welcome distraction from the current uncertainty of life.



Lastly, PUBG Mobile has also served as a source of revenue for people making their living from streaming and esports.

