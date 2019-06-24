PUBG Lite pre-registrations begin ahead of the launch event on July 3

PUBG for PC is set to become more accessible than ever before as the Lite version of the game edges ever so close to reaching Indian audiences. Pre-registration for the game has already begun with the official event kicking off on the 3rd of July.

PUBG Lite has been available for Indian audiences on mobile devices for quite a while now. However, bringing the game to PC comes as excellent news as several PC gamers in the country simply don’t have the configuration to match the original game’s demanding requirements. PUBG Lite can be played on almost any PC, requiring no more than 4GB of RAM and integrated graphics.

Indian players can register for the Lite version of Players Unknown Battleground by heading to the official website. Users can use their existing PUBG credentials to register for the event, while new users need to sign up before registering for the event.

PUBG is also offering several rewards for users who pre-register for the game in the form of skins. Once you’ve completed the registration processes, the in-game skin codes for the Cheetah Parachute and Tiger M46 Tank will be sent to your email on the 11th of July. Furthermore, if registration crosses 100K users, players will be rewarded with bloody combat pants, black scarf and punk glasses. Players will also be sent codes for a red sports top, gold scarf and striped long-sleeve shirt if the total number of registrations cross 200K.