Planning a road-trip along lush green valleys? Here's a checklist you can start with

We are reaching the fag end of the monsoon and the rains are becoming less of a problem and more of an opportunity. With their intensity having mellowed down, this is the perfect time for a road-trip. The fields are still green and the air is still clean.

But while everyone talks about what you should be doing before you head out on a road-trip, no one really talks about what you need during the trip. Here's a checklist that you can go by.

First things, first: Get your car serviced. Make sure all liquids are topped up including oil, coolant and windshield washer fluid. Check your tires for wear, check brake lines and fluids, make sure all lights are in working condition and fix all creaks and sounds coming from the vehicle.

Seat belts: Yes, I know that this one is kind of obvious, but seat belts are not only for the driver and the front-seat passenger. All occupants should have their seat belts on. In a worst case scenario, it will mitigate a lot of damage to a person in the event of a crash. In the case you run into an unmarked speed-bump, the belt will keep you from hitting your head on the roof of the car. But my favourite reason for wearing seatbelts is if a passenger falls asleep, it helps with making sure he or she is upright and comfortable.

Second driver: While this is not always possible, it is a good thing to have another person who can drive. This is especially true if the drive is going to be a long or tedious one. If one person falls ill or is getting drowsy at the wheel, the second driver can take over. This will help cutting out on unnecessary stops along the way.

Make fewer stops: As a general rule, mark out where you would want to stop before you start your trip. Speed does take you farther faster but stops cut down your average speed significantly. So make as few stops as possible.

Fuelling up: Make sure you always have more than enough fuel. While fuel stations are aplenty on national highways, it can be difficult finding one on state highways and by-roads. Always start looking for a petrol pump and tank up when the needle hits the half-tank mark.

Spare key: Always carry a spare key with you on a long journey. But also make sure to never keep the key inside the vehicle. It should always be on your person or given to one of your co-travellers to carry around. This way, in case you lock your keys inside the car, you don't have to break the window or call the mechanic.

Tolls: Bikers have almost no problem here, but toll receipts are necessary for cars. Gather and keep all your receipts in one place until the end of the trip. If authorities question you about driving a vehicle that is registered out of the state, you have the toll receipts and any other charges to prove that you are just passing by and not permanently residing in the state.

Traffic rules: Make sure to follow all traffic rules. Study up on which states you will be passing by what are their set of rules because while all major rules are the same, some states do have something different. For example, in Karnataka, bikes below 100 cc are not allowed to have pillion riders.

Carry spare sheets of paper: This is for the purpose of wiping in case you spill a drink in your car. You could also use these sheets of paper as floor mats if your shoes are all muddy.

Toilet paper and wet-wipes: Wet wipes come in handy when you are have snacks inside the car. It beats stopping over just so you can wash your hands. Toilet paper is also a must because of the lack of clean washrooms along the way. Whenever you do find a clean washroom, make sure to use it as you never know when you'll find the next one.

While a road trip is one of the most exciting things to do just after the monsoon, the roads tend to be pretty bad. If the potholes aren't bad enough, our current licencing laws are not strict enough. This allows for all manner of people to share the roads with you. You will see bikers trying to take U-turns without signalling from the wrong side of the road, cars swerving into your path for no apparent reason and even people and animals jumping into the middle of the street from behind a bush. So always keep your calm and drive at a speed you are comfortable with. Make sure you're never too fast to stop safely in case of an emergency.