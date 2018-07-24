App
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2018 07:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Piaggio 2-wheelers plans to launch e-vehicles in India

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Italian motor vehicle-maker Piaggio is set to launch e-vehicles in India. Announcing this to newsmen here yesterday, Piaggio 2-wheelers (India-business head,) Ashish Yakhmi said, "We're ready with the technology for two-wheelers and four-wheelers as well, but we're waiting for regulations to introduce the vehicles in the country."

The company was now studying the market and infrastructure like charging facility which was needed for e-vehicles, he said.

The official of the company was here to inaugurate a new showroom and the launch of two-wheelers Vespa and Sporty Fun Aprilia.

He said the company planned to increase the number of dealers by 100. At present, there were 200 dealers.
First Published on Jul 24, 2018 03:32 pm

tags #Auto #Companies #Current Affairs #India #Technology

