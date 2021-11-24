MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso (A Sharekhan Company) in association with Intrazon 2.0 bring to you India’s Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference. Learn 12 Amazing Strategies from 12 Intraday Traders @ Rs. 600/-. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Oppo Reno 7 Pro, Reno 7 specifications leaked ahead of Nov 25 launch event

Oppo Reno 7 series India launch is rumoured for January 2022.

Moneycontrol News
November 24, 2021 / 02:29 PM IST

Oppo Reno 7 series launch event is scheduled for November 25. The company is expected to launch three new smartphones under the Reno 7 series, which include the Reno 7, Reno 7 Pro, and the base model Reno 7 SE. Ahead of the launch, the key specifications of the Reno 7 and Reno 7 Pro have leaked.

Oppo Reno 7 Pro specifications 

Oppo Reno 7 Pro specifications listed down by tipster Evan Blass reveal that the phone will draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Max. The SoC will be paired with 8GB/ 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. Oppo will pack a 4500 mAh battery in the Reno 7 Pro, which will support 65W fast charging.

The Reno 7 Pro will sport a 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2400 resolution. The screen will have 920 nits of peak brightness and support a 90Hz refresh rate. It will also have a screen-to-body ratio of 92.8 percent.

On the back, there will be a triple-camera setup with a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary camera sensor. It will be accompanied by an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP tertiary lens. For selfies, the phone will have a 32MP front camera.

Close

Related stories

Oppo Reno 7 specifications 

The vanilla model will sport a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The screen brightness is capped at 600 nits. It will come in multiple storage options with the base model offering 8GB + 128GB memory. There will also be 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB options.

Under the hood, the device will pack a Snapdragon 778G SoC. It will pack a 4500 mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. The phone will also have a triple-camera setup with a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro/ depth sensor.

Both smartphones will run Android 11-based  ColorOS 12 out of the box.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Oppo #smartphones
first published: Nov 24, 2021 02:29 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.