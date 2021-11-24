Oppo Reno 7 Pro, Reno 7 specifications leaked ahead of Nov 25 launch event

Oppo Reno 7 series launch event is scheduled for November 25. The company is expected to launch three new smartphones under the Reno 7 series, which include the Reno 7, Reno 7 Pro, and the base model Reno 7 SE. Ahead of the launch, the key specifications of the Reno 7 and Reno 7 Pro have leaked.

Oppo Reno 7 Pro specifications

Oppo Reno 7 Pro specifications listed down by tipster Evan Blass reveal that the phone will draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Max. The SoC will be paired with 8GB/ 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. Oppo will pack a 4500 mAh battery in the Reno 7 Pro, which will support 65W fast charging.

The Reno 7 Pro will sport a 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2400 resolution. The screen will have 920 nits of peak brightness and support a 90Hz refresh rate. It will also have a screen-to-body ratio of 92.8 percent.

On the back, there will be a triple-camera setup with a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary camera sensor. It will be accompanied by an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP tertiary lens. For selfies, the phone will have a 32MP front camera.

Oppo Reno 7 specifications

The vanilla model will sport a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The screen brightness is capped at 600 nits. It will come in multiple storage options with the base model offering 8GB + 128GB memory. There will also be 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB options.

Under the hood, the device will pack a Snapdragon 778G SoC. It will pack a 4500 mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. The phone will also have a triple-camera setup with a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro/ depth sensor.

Both smartphones will run Android 11-basedColorOS 12 out of the box.