Oppo K5 launched with 64MP camera and Snapdragon 730G processor

Oppo K5 is expected to launch in India soon.
Oppo has launched the Oppo K5 in China. The new K-series smartphone features a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor and midrange performance internals. Oppo K5 is expected to launch in India soon.
Oppo K5 has been launched in three storage variants in China. The 6GB + 128GB variant is priced at Yuan 1,899 (roughly Rs 19,000), whereas the 8GB + 128GB variant is priced at Yuan 2,099 (roughly Rs 21,000).
There is also an 8GB + 256GB variant which is launched for Yuan 2,499 (roughly Rs 25,000). Oppo K5 has been launched in gradient blue, gradient white and gradient green colour options.
Oppo K5 features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2340 resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The screen has a water-drop notch on top with a marginally thick chin bezel.
Performance unit includes a 2.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal memory. There is a 3,920 mAh battery with support for 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 support.
Optics include a quad-camera setup at the back with a 64MP f/1.8 primary sensor. The other three sensors include an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide lens with a 119-degree field-of-view and two 2MP f/2.4 lenses.
For selfies, there is a 32MP f/2.0 lens with support for face unlock.Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Dual Wi-Fi, NFC, Bluetooth, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C.