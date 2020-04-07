App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Apr 07, 2020 04:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Oppo Find X2 Lite specifications and images are out before its official launch

Oppo Find X2 Lite will reportedly be a rebranded version of the Oppo Reno3 Youth launched in China.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image: WinFuture
Image: WinFuture

Oppo is reportedly launching a new ‘Lite’ smartphone under the Find X2 series. While there is no official word on the launch date, the specifications and images of Find X2 Lite have surfaced on the internet.

Oppo Find X2 Lite will reportedly be a rebranded version of the Oppo Reno3 Youth launched in China. The images shared by WinFuture show that both the smartphones share an identical design and also pack similar specifications.

This means that the Oppo Find X2 Lite will feature a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 1,080 x 2,340 resolution and also have an in-display fingerprint scanner. The Find X2 Lite will have a water-drop notch on top of the display, instead of the punch-hole cutout found on the premium siblings.

Close

Under the hood, the Find X2 Lite is likely to get powered by a 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G octa-core processor. The smartphone will support 5G out-of-the-box, thanks to the X52 modem that comes inbuilt with the processor. Oppo will launch a single 8GB variant of the Find X2 with 128GB internal memory.

related news

The Lite smartphone will also pack a fairly large 4,025 mAh battery with 30W VOOC Flash Charge support.

Optical sensors on the back are said to feature a 48MP f/1.7 primary lens, an 8MP f/2.2 ultrawide lens, and two 2MP camera sensors for depth and macro photography. For selfies, the notch will house a 32MP front camera.

Find X2 Lite will boot on Android 10-based Color OS 7 out-of-the-box. 

The report claims that Oppo will launch the Find X2 Lite for EUR 499 (roughly Rs 41,000).

Oppo is yet to confirm the launch of this device. Till there is an official confirmation, we would advise our readers to take this report with a pinch of salt.

First Published on Apr 7, 2020 04:02 pm

tags #gadgets #Oppo #smartphones

