Oppo Enco M32 review: Should you buy the new wireless earphones under Rs 2,000?

Oppo Enco M32 retail box.

When Oppo launched the Enco M31 last year, I was pretty curious to try out the neckband-style wireless earphones under Rs 2,000. I read a lot about the Enco M31 online before making the purchase and corroborated with the reviews after extensively using it for a few months. It is 2022 and Oppo decided to refresh its Enco M-series wireless neckband earphones with the M32. The new wireless earphones come with the same design as the M31 with some minor improvements. Oppo has also tuned the audio in a different manner on the Enco M32 while keeping it priced at Rs 1,799. So, should you buy the new wireless earphones launched in India? Here is our Oppo Enco M32 review to help you decide.

Oppo Enco M32 review

The most important element of wireless earphones is their sound quality. While the Oppo Enco M31 offered a balanced sound signature, the Enco M32 offer more bass. It might not appeal to the audiophile category of users but hey, the audiophiles I know prefer wired earphones. The Enco M32’s extra bass, aided by the 10mm drivers, will appeal to our masses.

You will enjoy the extra thump on the Enco M32 while listening to You by Regard and Troy Sivan or High on Life by Martin Garixx. Do note that the earphones are pretty loud. I preferred keeping the volume set at about 70 percent while listening to music. Anything above, the sound felt slightly distorted. The instrument separation is quite good too but clearly not as appreciable as the Enco M31s. I noticed this while listening to the intro verse of Maahi Ve from Highway by AR Rahman.

Another excellent improvement in the Enco M32 over its predecessor is the battery life. The wireless earphones offered at least 7 hours worth of connected time during a full working day. In comparison, my Oppo Enco M31 lasted for an average of five hours on a single charge. What makes the experience even better is fast charging support. The Enco M32 offers up to 20 hours' worth of juice in a 10-minute charge, which was missing from the predecessor. Oh, by the way, Oppo claims that the Oppo Enco M32 has a battery life of up to 28 hours on a single charge.

One more thing that I appreciated during my Oppo Enco M32 review period is the lightweight design. The earphones weigh about 27 grams, which is possible due to the use of plastic and rubber. For controls and other hardware, the Enco M32 has two cylinders, which are connected by a rubber wire. The right cylinder houses the volume up and down buttons, between which is the Multi-function key to switch between music tracks, answer or disconnect calls, etc. There is no app support but imagine having one to basically tweak the settings for the multi-function key. The USB Type-C port is also located on one edge of the right cylinder, leaving the left cylinder only for the Oppo branding.

For connectivity, the Oppo Enco M32 supports Bluetooth 5.0 and connects to both iPhone and Android smartphones. The earphones seem to have a decent range and stay connected when you leave your phone in one room and go to another one. There is no power on or off button and the M32 gets connected to your earphones when you separate the two magnetically attached earbuds. The earbuds have silicone ear tips and also come with tiny wings for a snug fit. There is also an IP55 rating for splash and sweat resistance, meaning that these wireless earphones can be used for your workouts and jogs.

The Oppo Enco M32 comes with tiny wings on each earbud to offer a snug fit.

Coming to the call quality, you will not experience any issues while talking to someone in a quiet environment. However, while on the road, the mics fail to cancel out outside noise. The person on the other side told me that they could hear the honks and other ambient sounds along with my voice.

To sum up our Oppo Enco M32 review, the wireless earphones under Rs 2,000 will suit best for those who want decent bass that doesn’t overpower other frequencies. Those who listen to a lot of EDM or Bollywood songs are likely to appreciate this one. Call quality could be better on alternatives like the Realme Buds Wireless 2 or the slightly0dated OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z. However, if most of your calls are in a quiet environment, this might suffice your requirements.

The Enco M32 also scores points for its battery life and fast charging. One can expect it to get a full day’s worth of charge on a regular basis. The minor, yet important improvements in the design are also appreciated. There are several options from the likes of boAt, Realme, Dizo, Boult Audio, etc. While the competitors have flooded the segment with multiple options that have minor differences, it might confuse the consumer. However, if you decide to pick the Oppo Enco M32 based on our experience shared above, you won’t be disappointed.