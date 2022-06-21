Oppo A57 launched in India with MediaTek Helio G37 SoC, 5,000 mAh Battery, 33W Charging

Oppo recently launched a new budget smartphone in India. The Oppo A57 debuts as a budget 4G smartphone with a MediaTek chip, a large battery, dual cameras, and fast-charging support.

Oppo A57 Price India

The Oppo A57 is priced at Rs 13,999 in India for the sole 4GB/64GB configuration. The phone is available in Green and Glowing Black colours. It is available for purchase on Oppo’s official website.

Oppo A57 Specifications

The Oppo A57 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G37 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. The phone also comes with 64GB of storage that is expandable up to 1TB. Additionally, the A57 can use up to 4GB of unused storage as virtual RAM. The handset also packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.

The Oppo A57 sports a 6.56-inch HD+ IPS LCD panel with a standard 60Hz refresh rate. The panel features a 269ppi pixel density and 600nits peak brightness. On the front, the waterdrop notch houses an 8 MP selfie camera.

For optics, the Oppo A57 boasts a dual-camera setup with a 13 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP mono camera. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, a USB Type-C port, headphone jack, and more. The Oppo A57 also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint reader and an IPX4 and IPX5.