172@29@17@246!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|oppo-a33-2020-launched-in-india-with-5000-mah-battery-90hz-display-triple-rear-cameras-everything-you-need-to-know-5995041.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
FREE virtual training session on Passive Income Secrets: October 24 and 25, 2020, 10am to 1pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Oct 21, 2020 07:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Oppo A33 (2020) launched in India with 5,000 mAh battery, 90Hz display, triple rear cameras: Everything you need to know

The Oppo A33 (2020) is priced at Rs 11,990 in India and is available a single 3GB/32GB storage options

Moneycontrol News

Oppo just dropped a new budget phone in India under its A series. The Oppo A33 (2020) is the latest addition to the company’s budget phone portfolio. The A33 (2020) is an entry-level smartphone with a sizeable battery, triple-camera setup, and high refresh rate display.

India price

The Oppo A33 (2020) is priced at Rs 11,990 in India and is available a single 3GB/32GB storage option. The company said the device is currently available via offline retail channels and will go on sale during Flipkart’s next Big Billion Day sale.

Specifications

The Oppo A33 (2020) is powered by the Snapdragon 460 SoC. The internal 32GB storage can be expanded via microSD card (up to 256GB). The device runs on ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10. The A33 also packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The phone sports a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Close

The hole punch camera cutout on the screen houses an 8 MP selfie shooter. On the back, the A33 (2020) gets a triple camera setup with a 13 MP primary camera, 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro camera. Additionally, there is a fingerprint reader on the back of the phone.

The Oppo A33 (2020) also features dual stereo speakers. Connectivity options on the phone, include Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, and Wi-Fi 802.11ac. The smartphone arrives in Mint Cream and Moonlight Black colour options.
First Published on Oct 21, 2020 07:15 pm

tags #Oppo #smartphones

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.