Oppo A33 (2020) launched in India with 5,000 mAh battery, 90Hz display, triple rear cameras: Everything you need to know

Oppo just dropped a new budget phone in India under its A series. The Oppo A33 (2020) is the latest addition to the company’s budget phone portfolio. The A33 (2020) is an entry-level smartphone with a sizeable battery, triple-camera setup, and high refresh rate display.

The Oppo A33 (2020) is priced at Rs 11,990 in India and is available a single 3GB/32GB storage option. The company said the device is currently available via offline retail channels and will go on sale during Flipkart’s next Big Billion Day sale.The Oppo A33 (2020) is powered by the Snapdragon 460 SoC. The internal 32GB storage can be expanded via microSD card (up to 256GB). The device runs on ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10. The A33 also packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The phone sports a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate.

The hole punch camera cutout on the screen houses an 8 MP selfie shooter. On the back, the A33 (2020) gets a triple camera setup with a 13 MP primary camera, 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro camera. Additionally, there is a fingerprint reader on the back of the phone.

The Oppo A33 (2020) also features dual stereo speakers. Connectivity options on the phone, include Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, and Wi-Fi 802.11ac. The smartphone arrives in Mint Cream and Moonlight Black colour options.