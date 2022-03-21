English
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Oppo A16e debuts in India with MediaTek chipset, all-day battery life, affordable price

    The Oppo A16e will reportedly fetch a starting price of Rs 9,990.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 21, 2022 / 12:50 PM IST

    Oppo has unveiled a new budget smartphone in India. The Oppo A16e debuts in India as an affordable phone in the country sub-10K segment. The Oppo A16e features a MediaTek chipset, up to 4GB of RAM, and is touted to deliver all-day battery life.

    Oppo A16e Price in India

    Oppo is yet to confirm the exact pricing and availability of its latest affordable smartphone. However, a previous report by MySmartPrice suggests that the Oppo A16e’s price in India starts from Rs 9,990 for the base 3GB/32GB model. Additionally, the phone is also offered in a 4GB/64GB variant for Rs 11,990.

    Oppo A16e Specifications 

    The Oppo A16e is powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 SoC paired with up to 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The phone also comes with up to 64GB of eMMC 5.1 storage that can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card slot. The Oppo A16e runs on Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1 on top.

    The Oppo A16e opts for a 13 MP single rear camera and a 5 MP selfie camera house in the waterdrop notch on the front. The phone packs a 4,230 mAh battery and charges over a Micro-USB port. The Oppo A16e sports a 6.52-inch HD+ panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio and Gorilla Glass 3 protection on the front.

    Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a headphone jack, a Micro-USB port, and more. The Oppo A16e comes in Midnight Black, Blue, and White colours.
    first published: Mar 21, 2022 12:50 pm
