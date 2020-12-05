PlusFinancial Times
OnePlus Nord Vs Vivo v20 Pro: Check Price, Specifications, Features

Here is a spec comparison of the OnePlus Nord vs Vivo V20 Pro 5G

Moneycontrol News
Dec 5, 2020 / 03:27 PM IST

Vivo launched the V20 Pro 5G as the slimmest 5G smartphone of 2020 in India. The smartphone priced under Rs 30,000 competes against the OnePlus Nord, which is among the most popular smartphone in the price segment. Is the Vivo V20 Pro better than the OnePlus Nord (Review)? What are the key differences between the two devices?

Here is a spec comparison of the Vivo V20 Pro vs OnePlus Nord.
ParametersVivo V20 ProOnePlus Nord
Display6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 1080*2400 resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The screen features a bathtub-style notch for the front-facing camera.6.44-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED 90Hz display with a 1080*2400 resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The screen has a punch-hole cutout on the upper-left corner.
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 765G processorQualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor
RAM and Storage options8GB + 128GB6GB + 64GB, 8GB + 128GB, 12GB + 256GB.
Rear Camera64MP f/1.8 + 8MP ultra-wide + 2MP mono sensor48MP f/1.8 + 8MP f/2.25 ultrawide + 2MP f/2.4 macro lens + 5MP depth sensor
Front camera44MP main + 8MP ultrawide32MP main + 8MP ultrawide
Battery4,000 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.4,115 mAh battery with 30W fast charging.
OSAndroid 10-based Funtouch OS 11. Android 11 confirmed to roll out.Android 10-based Oxygen OS 10.
BiometricsIn-display fingerprint scanner and face unlockIn-display fingerprint scanner and face unlock
Connectivity 5G, 4G VoLTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, GPS, etc.5G, 4G VoLTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, GPS, etc.
Colour optionsSunset Melody, Midnight JazzBlue Marble, Gray Ash, Gray Onyx.
PriceRs 29,990 for 8GB + 128GBRs 24,999 for 6GB + 64GB, Rs 27,999 for 8GB + 128GB, Rs 29,999 for 12GB + 256GB
TAGS: #OnePlus #smartphones #Vivo
first published: Dec 5, 2020 03:27 pm

