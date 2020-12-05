OnePlus Nord Vs Vivo v20 Pro: Check Price, Specifications, Features

Vivo launched the V20 Pro 5G as the slimmest 5G smartphone of 2020 in India. The smartphone priced under Rs 30,000 competes against the OnePlus Nord, which is among the most popular smartphone in the price segment. Is the Vivo V20 Pro better than the OnePlus Nord (Review)? What are the key differences between the two devices?

Parameters Vivo V20 Pro OnePlus Nord Display 6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 1080*2400 resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The screen features a bathtub-style notch for the front-facing camera. 6.44-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED 90Hz display with a 1080*2400 resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The screen has a punch-hole cutout on the upper-left corner. Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor RAM and Storage options 8GB + 128GB 6GB + 64GB, 8GB + 128GB, 12GB + 256GB. Rear Camera 64MP f/1.8 + 8MP ultra-wide + 2MP mono sensor 48MP f/1.8 + 8MP f/2.25 ultrawide + 2MP f/2.4 macro lens + 5MP depth sensor Front camera 44MP main + 8MP ultrawide 32MP main + 8MP ultrawide Battery 4,000 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. 4,115 mAh battery with 30W fast charging. OS Android 10-based Funtouch OS 11. Android 11 confirmed to roll out. Android 10-based Oxygen OS 10. Biometrics In-display fingerprint scanner and face unlock In-display fingerprint scanner and face unlock Connectivity 5G, 4G VoLTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, GPS, etc. 5G, 4G VoLTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, GPS, etc. Colour options Sunset Melody, Midnight Jazz Blue Marble, Gray Ash, Gray Onyx. Price Rs 29,990 for 8GB + 128GB Rs 24,999 for 6GB + 64GB, Rs 27,999 for 8GB + 128GB, Rs 29,999 for 12GB + 256GB

Here is a spec comparison of the Vivo V20 Pro vs OnePlus Nord.