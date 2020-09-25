OnePlus Nord goes on open sale on Amazon India, OnePlus.in: Check Price, Specs, Offer

The OnePlus Nord has gone on an open sale on OnePlus’s official website and Amazon India. Both the 8GB and 12GB models of the OnePlus Nord are now available for purchase on these platforms.

OnePlus Nord Price in India

The OnePlus Nord’s price in India starts from Rs 27,999 for the 8GB/128GB model, while the 12GB/256GB variant will set you back Rs 29,999. It is worth noting that OnePlus will offer a 6GB/64GB variant, which is priced at Rs 24,999, during a flash sale on September 28.

OnePlus is offering a Rs 1,000 discount if you buy the Nord with an ICICI Bank credit card or through EMI on the company’s website. The OnePlus Nord is available in two colour options, including Blue Marble and Gray Onyx.

OnePlus Nord Specs

The OnePlus Nord is powered by a Snapdragon 765G SoC with an integrated 5G modem. The OnePlus Nord can be configured with up to 256GB of storage, with no room for expansion. The OnePlus Nord packs a 4,115 mAh battery with 30W Wrap Charge support.

The device sports a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. You also get an in-display fingerprint reader. The OnePlus Nord features a pill-shaped notch on the screen that houses a 32MP primary sensor and 8MP ultrawide shooter. On the back, the OnePlus Nord opts for a 48MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide shooter, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro camera.