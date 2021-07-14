OnePlus Nord 2 India price, specifications leaked

OnePlus Nord 2 price in India has been leaked online. The smartphone was rumoured to be launched at under Rs 30,000 but if the leak is to be believed, OnePlus Nord 2 will be priced under Rs 35,000 .

OnePlus Nord 2 price in India

According to the leak, the OnePlus Nord 2 India price will start at Rs 32,000 for the base 8GB+128GB variant. OnePlus will also launch a 12GB + 256GB variant of the device priced under Rs 35,000. This is a steep bump from the original Nord, which was priced at Rs 25,000.

The 91Mobiles report claims that OnePlus will launch the device in two Grey Sierra and Blue Haze. It could also be launched in a special leather back edition in Green Woods colour.

OnePlus Nord 2 specifications and features

Some of the OnePlus Nord 2 specifications have already been confirmed. The Nord 2 will have a 6.43-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The HDR10+ display will support a Full HD+ resolution. A leaked rendering by 91Mobiles confirms that the device will have a single hole-punch camera on the front for selfies, unlike the original Nord (Review). The display cutout will be on the top left corner. It is likely to house a 32MP front camera sensor.

On the back, the phone will have a rectangular camera module with two massive camera cutouts, similar to the OnePlus 9 (Review). It is likely to feature a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor, also found in the OnePlus 9 Pro’s ultrawide camera. The primary camera will support Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS). The other two cameras will feature an 8MP ultrawide and a 2MP depth sensor.

OnePlus has also confirmed the device will feature a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 AI chipset under the hood. While we have seen the Dimensity 1200 SoC on the Realme X7 Max (Review), OnePlus says it has closely worked with MediaTek to customise the chipset’s performance on the Nord 2.

Other leaked OnePlus Nord 2 specifications include a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support, up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.