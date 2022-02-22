English
    OnePlus 10 Pro bend test video shows Android smartphone snap into two halves

    YouTuber Zack, aka JerryRigEverything, performed his iconic durability test on the OnePlus 10 Pro.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 22, 2022 / 02:33 PM IST
    OnePlus 10 Pro bend test video

    OnePlus 10 Pro India launch date is unknown. Rumours suggest that the upcoming OnePlus flagship will debut in India in March or April 2022. Before the company makes the global debut of its ultimate flagship, a new OnePlus 10 Pro bend test video has surfaced online.

    YouTuber Zack, aka JerryRigEverything, performed his iconic durability test on the OnePlus 10 Pro. The top-tier Android flagship smartphone features a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus on the display and has a glass back. However, despite having used strong materials, the OnePlus 10 Pro durability test revealed shocking results.

    The video shows that the device managed to pass Zack’s scratch and burn tests. However, as soon as the YouTuber applied some pressure on the device’s back, the OnePlus snapped into two halves. The situation got worse when pressure was applied from the other side, which damaged the phone completely. 

    The weak point here seems to be the new OnePlus 10 Pro camera module design, which meets the aluminium frame of the device. The device has a triple-camera setup placed in a kitchen stove-like module. The camera module, like the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (Review), meets the frame on one side.

    Of course, this does not happen daily where you apply full pressure on your phone to check if it bends. Even if you do, OnePlus is also unlikely to cover the damages under warranty. To check the OnePlus 10 Pro specifications, click here.
