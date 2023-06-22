Now, you can download Instagram Reels on your phone

This feature is currently available only to users in the US (Image: Instagram)

Instagram will now allow users in the US to download Reels that have been shared by public accounts. The Meta-owned social media platform has added a download button in the share menu, and the downloaded reel will be saved to your smartphone's camera roll.

Also read | Instagram rolls out Telegram-like broadcast channels globally

Only Reels shared by public accounts can be downloaded, and these accounts will have the option to turn off downloads if they want.

While Instagram did not confirm whether the downloaded Reels will have a watermark, similar to TikTok, a preview image shared by Instagram head Adam Mosseri did show an Instagram logo on the Reel.

In February of 2021, Instagram announced that it will no longer promote shared TikTok content on Reels. The platform said it won't delete the clips but its algorithm will stop promoting clips with the TikTok watermark.

TikTok has used a similar download system that embeds downloaded clips with its watermark, which contributed to its popularity.

Also read | Meta's internal survey shows only 26% employees confident in Mark Zuckerberg's leadership: Report

In August of 2022, Google announced that it will be embedding watermarks to downloaded Shorts, its YouTube short video format.

Reels have been a massive focus for the company as it competes with TikTok and similar short-format video services.