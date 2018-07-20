App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jul 20, 2018 07:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Now, Duolingo launches Hindi course for English speakers

The course will soon be available for both Android and iOS versions of the app.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In its bid to expand the company's reach and make it available for a wider section of masses, language-learning app Duolingo has released a new module for English speakers to learn Hindi. The free language learning platform has been working on the project for over a year to make learning Hindi easier for English speakers.

According to a report by The Next Web, the course will soon be available for both Android and iOS versions of the app. Kanan Gupta, lead creator of the course said that they chose common Hindi-Urdu words for the vocabulary. This means that conversational Hindi will be taught in the module instead of the standardized format that is often used in an official communication.

It is the first time that the platform is working on a script for an Indian language.

The course starts off with some vowels and a small group of consonants. Later it progresses on to the conjunction of these letters. In the last stage, it teaches other letters in the Hindi alphabet.
First Published on Jul 20, 2018 07:33 pm

tags #Technology #Trending News

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.