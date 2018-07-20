Now, Duolingo launches Hindi course for English speakers

In its bid to expand the company's reach and make it available for a wider section of masses, language-learning app Duolingo has released a new module for English speakers to learn Hindi. The free language learning platform has been working on the project for over a year to make learning Hindi easier for English speakers.

According to a report by The Next Web, the course will soon be available for both Android and iOS versions of the app. Kanan Gupta, lead creator of the course said that they chose common Hindi-Urdu words for the vocabulary. This means that conversational Hindi will be taught in the module instead of the standardized format that is often used in an official communication.

It is the first time that the platform is working on a script for an Indian language.

The course starts off with some vowels and a small group of consonants. Later it progresses on to the conjunction of these letters. In the last stage, it teaches other letters in the Hindi alphabet.