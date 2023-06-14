Nothing Phone 2 to be revealed on July 11

(Image: Nothing)

Nothing has announced a livestream event for July 11 at 8:30 pm IST. The company has teased the announcement of the Phone 2 at the event.



Come to the bright side. Meet Phone (2) on 11 July, 16:00 BST. Join us for the official launch on https://t.co/pLWW07l8G7pic.twitter.com/WoSw0gLJOx — Nothing (@nothing) June 13, 2023

The company has previously confirmed that the smartphone would include Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen, and a 4,700mAh battery. Founder Carl Pei has also confirmed that the phone would receive three years of Android OS upgrades, and four years of security patches.

Also Read | Nothing Ear (2) Review: The best true wireless earbuds under Rs 10,000 in India?

According to leaks by @OnLeaks and Smartprix, the smartphone will retain the design of the Nothing Phone 1 but with rounded sides. The phone will retain the transparent back panel, and the Glyph interface from the first model. The glass panels on the front and back will have a slight curve to them.

Leaks also claim that the software will be a major focus, and "distinct" on the new phone, promising a polished experience. The software is being worked on by multiple experts from OnePlus, Pei's former company.