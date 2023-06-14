English
    Nothing Phone 2 to be revealed on July 11

    The company has confirmed that the smartphone would include Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen, and a 4,700mAh battery.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 14, 2023 / 05:43 PM IST
    Nothing Phone 2 to be revealed on July 11th

    (Image: Nothing)


    Nothing has announced a livestream event for July 11 at 8:30 pm IST. The company has teased the announcement of the Phone 2 at the event.


    The company has previously confirmed that the smartphone would include Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen, and a 4,700mAh battery. Founder Carl Pei has also confirmed that the phone would receive three years of Android OS upgrades, and four years of security patches.

    According to leaks by @OnLeaks and Smartprix, the smartphone will retain the design of the Nothing Phone 1 but with rounded sides. The phone will retain the transparent back panel, and the Glyph interface from the first model. The glass panels on the front and back will have a slight curve to them.

    Leaks also claim that the software will be a major focus, and "distinct" on the new phone, promising a polished experience. The software is being worked on by multiple experts from OnePlus, Pei's former company.

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Android #Google #Nothing #Nothing Phone (2) #smartphones
    first published: Jun 14, 2023 05:42 pm