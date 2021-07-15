Nothing Ear 1 TWS Earbuds coming for auction in limited quantity on July 19

Nothing has teased the company’s design principles for its upcoming products. The company stated that it aims at building products that seamlessly integrate into our lives. Nothing’s first rumoured product is truly-wireless earbuds (TWS). Prior to making the official announcement, the company has teased the Concept 1. Nothing stated that Concept 1 is an expression of its design principles. Click here to read more.

The upcoming Nothing Ear 1 TWS earbuds will be available for pre-order in a limited quantity on July 19, a couple of days ahead of the official launch date (July 27). The announcement was made by Nothing to commemorate its partnership with StockX, the go-to marketplace for sneakers.

StockX will exclusively release 100 units of the Nothing Ear 1 true wireless earbuds on July 19 at 02:00 pm BST (06:30 pm IST). The marketplace will continue online bidding until July 21 at 01:59 pm BST (06:29 pm IST). Additionally, Nothing also said that the limited-edition Ear 1 TWS earbuds will get numbers from 1 to 100 engraved on the case.

The brand said in a statement, “Nothing will be the first consumer tech brand to launch via DropX, a direct-to-consumer product release method designed by StockX to offer brands and creatives the opportunity to release new and exclusive products directly to their global audience.”

StockX is a Detroit-based online marketplace for sneaker and apparel enthusiasts. However, this will be the first time that the platform is auctioning an electronic product. StockX also ships to India, so Indian consumers will also have access to the Nothing Ear 1 TWS buds ahead of their official launch.

StockX Chief Marketing Officer Deena Bahri said, “From sneakers and apparel to collectables and now electronics, we are committed to bringing customers and culturally relevant brands together on our marketplace. Nothing was the perfect partner to launch our very first electronics DropX and help demonstrate how StockX connects consumers to innovative technology.”