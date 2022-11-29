Notes to self: WhatsApp's new feature allows users to send messages to themselves

Source: TechCrunch

WhatsApp has rolled out a feature that allows users on Android and iOS to send messages to their accounts to easily access information.

“Message Yourself” feature allows users to send notes, messages, reminders, documents, web links, and more to their accounts. The chat will only be visible and accessible to the user.

“Message Yourself” will come in handy when you want to save important notes, links, and more.

Also Read: WhatsApp is working on the ability to share voice notes as status updates

This WhatsApp feature has been in public testing since October. Earlier, WhatsApp users would have to create groups and remove other members to get a private chat window.

According to TechCrunch, “Users will see their contact at the top of the contacts list on WhatsApp when they create a new chat. Tapping that contact will take them to the chat screen they can use to send messages to themselves”.

The report also said users can pin their self-chats at the top of the conversation list.

Other messaging platforms like Signal and Telegram already have a similar feature.

Also read: WhatsApp Data Leak: Phone numbers of 500 million users up for sale, says report

At the time of writing this copy, Moneycontrol was unable to spot the new feature on WhatsApp, which suggests that a wider rollout could happen over the next couple of weeks.