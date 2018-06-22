Nokia X6 may launch in India soon; expect 5.8 inch notch display, Snapdragon 636

Finnish device maker Nokia may launch the X6 smartphone in India. The device is the first from Nokia’s stable which sports an iPhone X-like notch display. The phone was launched in China in May this year and was sold out within 10 seconds.

Nokia has released a support page for the device suggesting that the X6 could soon be launched in the Indian market. According to the user manual, “The smartphone is designed to meet requirements for exposure to radio waves established by the India Department of Telecommunications.”

The phone is being sold in three variants in the Chinese market and prices start from CNY 1,299 (about Rs 13,550). It is available in 4GB RAM/32GB storage, 4GB/64GB storage and 6GB/64GB storage variants.

Features and specifications

Nokia X6 sports a 5.8 inch Full-HD+ IPS LCD touchscreen with a resolution of 1080*2280 pixels. The display has an aspect ratio of 19:9 and pixel density of 435ppi. The screen is fitted with Corning Gorilla Glass level 3 to protect against scratches and damages. It has a dimensions of 147.2mm x 71mm x 8mm and weighs 153 grams.

The device is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor which is clocked at 1.8 GHz along with an Adreno 509 graphics processor. The device is available in 4/6 GB RAM variants. The phone supports memory expansion up to 256GB via microSD card.

The device sports a dual-rear camera setup with 16MP + 5 MP sensors with aperture rate of f/2.0 and f/2.2. The sensors are assisted by dual-tone dual-LED flash along with phase detection and autofocus features. The primary camera is capable of capturing full HD videos with 1080p resolution at 30fps. For selfies and such, there is a 16MP camera at the front.

The device runs on the latest Android 8.1 Oreo OS and comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for security purposes. The device is powered by a 3060 mAh non-removable battery.

On the connectivity front, the device comes with dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB with OTG support, accelerometer, gyro, proximity and compass, among others.