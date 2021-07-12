MARKET NEWS

Nokia takes Oppo to court over patent infringement

Oppo's response is one of shock and they have accused of Nokia of dishonouring their part of the bargain.

Moneycontrol News
July 12, 2021 / 02:57 PM IST
Nokia has allegedly already registered cases against Oppo in Europe and Asia

Nokia is reportedly taking Oppo to court citing patent infringements in Europe and Asia. Nokia has apparently registered cases in various countries which include India, France, UK and Germany, says Nokimob.

The issue seems to stem from Nokia's non-essential patents which include things such as user interfaces and security features. Sources claim that as many eleven complaints in Mannheim, seven in Munich and six in Dusseldorf regional courts of Germany have been registered by the company.

Nokia and Oppo entered a patent licencing agreement in 2018 for 5G and cellular communications. The agreement ended in June of this year.

Nokia has put out a statement saying that they have been trying to negotiate, "the renewal licencing agreement" but Oppo have seemingly turned the companies "fair and reasonable offers" down.

They also said that they have offered, "to enter into independent and neutral arbitration to amicably resolve the matter. We still believe this would be the most constructive way forward.”

Oppo also states that it, "respects and protects its own and third-party intellectual property rights, and has been committed to benign patent licensing cooperation in the industry. OPPO opposes unreasonable consultations such as using litigation as a tool.”
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Nokia #Oppo #patent infringement
first published: Jul 12, 2021 02:57 pm

