Nokia launches 43-inch LED Smart TV in India for Rs 31,999

HMD Global has just unveiled the second model of the Nokia TV in India. The Nokia TV was unveiled last year but only arrived in a 55-inch model. Now, the company has introduced a second 43-inch variant of its 4K smart TV.

The 43-inch Nokia TV is priced in India at Rs 31,999. The TV will be available as a Flipkart exclusive with the first sale commencing on June 8. Launch offers for the Nokia TV include a 10 percent discount for Axis Bank Buzz credit card transactions, Rs 1,500 off on Citi debit and credit card holders as well as no-cost EMI options that begin at Rs 2,667. Flipkart is also offering a six-month YouTube Premium free trial.

Nokia’s smart TV is powered by a 2GHz CA53 quad-core processor paired with Mali450 quad-core GPU. The TV packs 2.25GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. The TV also comes with dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 support.

The TV features a 43-inch 4K UHD (3,840*2,160 pixels) LED panel with slim bezels. The screen features 300 nits of brightness with a 16:9 aspect ratio and a 178-degree field of view. The TV also supports Dolby Vision and integrates MEMC technology for smooth frame-to-frame transactions. There are two speakers on board with a total output of 24W, offering Dolby Audio, JBL Audio DTS TruSurround support.

The TV also boasts OTT apps including Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, and YouTube, along with access to the Google Play Store. The Nokia TV arrives in a single black colour model and a V-shaped fluid chrome pedestal stand. The TV features a ton of ports, while the remote supports Google Assistant.



