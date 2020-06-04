App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2020 05:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nokia launches 43-inch LED Smart TV in India for Rs 31,999

The TV features a 4K Screen, JBL Audio, and Built-In Chromecast.

Carlsen Martin

HMD Global has just unveiled the second model of the Nokia TV in India. The Nokia TV was unveiled last year but only arrived in a 55-inch model. Now, the company has introduced a second 43-inch variant of its 4K smart TV.

The 43-inch Nokia TV is priced in India at Rs 31,999. The TV will be available as a Flipkart exclusive with the first sale commencing on June 8. Launch offers for the Nokia TV include a 10 percent discount for Axis Bank Buzz credit card transactions, Rs 1,500 off on Citi debit and credit card holders as well as no-cost EMI options that begin at Rs 2,667. Flipkart is also offering a six-month YouTube Premium free trial.

Nokia’s smart TV is powered by a 2GHz CA53 quad-core processor paired with Mali450 quad-core GPU. The TV packs 2.25GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. The TV also comes with dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 support.

The TV features a 43-inch 4K UHD (3,840*2,160 pixels) LED panel with slim bezels. The screen features 300 nits of brightness with a 16:9 aspect ratio and a 178-degree field of view. The TV also supports Dolby Vision and integrates MEMC technology for smooth frame-to-frame transactions. There are two speakers on board with a total output of 24W, offering Dolby Audio, JBL Audio DTS TruSurround support.

related news

The TV also boasts OTT apps including Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, and YouTube, along with access to the Google Play Store. The Nokia TV arrives in a single black colour model and a V-shaped fluid chrome pedestal stand. The TV features a ton of ports, while the remote supports Google Assistant.

First Published on Jun 4, 2020 05:11 pm

tags #Nokia #TV

