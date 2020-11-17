Nokia 2.4 to launch in India on November 26: All you need to know

Nokia 2.4 India launch date has been confirmed. HMD Global has confirmed that Nokia 2.4 launch in India will be hosted on November 26. The budget smartphone was launched earlier this year in Europe and is expected to come with the same specifications in India. Based on the European pricing, it is expected that Nokia 2.4 price in India will be below Rs 10,000.



The countdown has begun. Only 10 days to go for the big reveal. Stay tuned.#OnlyGadgetYouNeed pic.twitter.com/4itc8Xu84z

— Nokia Mobile India (@NokiamobileIN) November 16, 2020

The 13-second teaser uploaded by Nokia shows the rear panel of a smartphone with a dual-camera setup and a fingerprint scanner. The teased specifications are quite similar to the Nokia 2.4. A recent report claimed that HMD Global will launch Nokia 2.4 in India in November.

Nokia 2.4 price in India (expected)

HMD Global launched the Nokia 2.4 for EUR 199 (roughly Rs 10,500). The company is expected to set the Nokia 2.4 price in India under Rs 10,000.

Nokia 2.4 was launched in three colours - Dusk, Fjord, and Charcoal.

Nokia 2.4 specifications

As mentioned earlier, Nokia 2.4 is expected to come with the same specifications as the European model. The device sports a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with a 720*1600 resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The screen comes with a tiny waterdrop notch on top for the 5MP f/2.4 front camera.

Under the hood, Nokia 2.4 comes with a MediaTek Helio P22 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU. The performance unit is paired with up to 3GB RAM and 64GB internal memory. Storage can be further expanded up to 512GB using a microSD card.

At the back, there is a dual-camera setup with a 13MP f/2.2 primary lens and a 2MP depth sensor.

Nokia 2.4 packs a 4,500 mAh battery and runs on Android 10 out of the box. Connectivity options include dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.