New report identifies email as the greatest cybersecurity vulnerability

Wire, the world's most secure collaboration platform, today launched its 'Odds of a Bad Bet' report, which details the alarming scale of risks businesses are up against in a time when email is proving an open door for cyber criminals and malicious actors looking to disrupt, exploit and destroy businesses.

Key findings include the odds of falling prey to cyberattack, the business cost of such an account, and the 'best bet' of future-proofing against an attack.



An employee is three times more likely to infect a colleague with a malicious email than they are to spread the flu to their partner



An employee's chances of spotting a phishing email are as slim as hitting a specific number on the roulette wheel.

Rs 599 for first year

In one of its central findings, the report identifies email as a company's greatest cybersecurity vulnerability. Email offers the most significant access point for criminals by exploiting a human fallibility -- the inability to spot malicious emails. The fact that employees are unable to discern malicious emails from safe ones, points to the inherent vulnerability of email. Per the report: